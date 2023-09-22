Cattle Disinfectants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Cattle Disinfectants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Cattle Disinfectants Global Market Report 2023" offers a complete market overview. TBRC forecasts a 3.9% CAGR, reaching $2.39 billion in 2027.
Cattle disinfectants market grows due to increased cattle disease cases. North America leads. Key players: Dow Chemical, Boehringer Ingelheim, Evonik Industries, Solvay, Lanxess, Zoetis, Merck Animal Health.
Cattle Disinfectants Market Segments
• Products: Calcium Hypochlorite, Sodium Hypochlorite, Polymeric Biguanide, Formaldehyde, Glutaraldehyde, Hydrogen Peroxide, Others
• Forms: Liquid, Powder
• Target Animals: Domestic, Livestock, Aquatic
• Geography: Segments - North/South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern/Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.
Cattle disinfectants safeguard cattle by eradicating bacteria, fungi, and viruses, averting disease transmission and promoting hygiene.
