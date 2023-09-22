Global Device-As-A-Service Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Device-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2023" is a comprehensive information source. According to TBRC's forecast, the market will reach $359.71 billion in 2027 with a 32.3% CAGR.
Device-as-a-service market expands due to subscription model adoption. North America leads in market share. Major players: Apple Inc., Acer Inc., Samsung, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, SYNNEX Corporation, Accenture plc.
Device-As-A-Service Market Segments
• By Device Type: Desktops, Laptops, Notebooks, Tablets, Smartphones And Peripherals
• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service
• By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise
• By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Educational Institutions, Healthcare And Life Sciences, IT And Telecommunication, Public Sector And Government Offices, Other Industry Verticals
• By Geography: The global device-as-a-service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Device as a Service offers a bundled package of devices and IT support via subscription. It lets businesses bypass upfront costs, allowing them to concentrate on core activities.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Device-As-A-Service Market Trends And Strategies
4. Device-As-A-Service Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Device-As-A-Service Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
