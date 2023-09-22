Genetic Testing Services Market A CAGR of 8.4% Propels Growth to Over US$ 31.5 Bn by 2031 | Transparency Market Research
Increase in prevalence of genetic disorders and rise in awareness about personalized medicine is driving the genetic testing services market sizeWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Genetic Testing Services Market has been on a steady rise, with a valuation of US$ 15.0 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that this market is set to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2023 to 2031, potentially reaching over US$ 31.5 billion by the end of 2031. This remarkable growth can be attributed to several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, a growing awareness of personalized medicine, and technological advancements in the field of genetics.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬: The rising incidence of genetic disorders worldwide has created a pressing need for genetic testing services. These tests allow for early diagnosis and intervention, improving the quality of healthcare and patient outcomes.
𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞: Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of personalized medicine. Genetic testing plays a pivotal role in tailoring treatments to individual genetic profiles, optimizing therapeutic outcomes, and reducing adverse effects.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Advances in technology, including next-generation sequencing and gene editing techniques, have revolutionized genetic testing. These innovations have not only enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of tests but have also made them more cost-effective, driving the market's expansion.
𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭-𝐭𝐨-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: The adoption of direct-to-consumer gene testing kits has democratized access to genetic information. These kits empower consumers to uncover valuable insights about their genetics from the comfort of their homes, fostering personalized health management and ancestry exploration.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬
𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Market players are increasingly engaging in partnerships and collaborations to enhance their revenue streams and foster innovation in genetic testing services.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: Companies are actively expanding their product portfolios to cater to a broader customer base and stay competitive in the market.
The global Genetic Testing Services Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, a growing awareness of personalized medicine, and technological advancements. As genetic testing becomes more accessible through direct-to-consumer kits, individuals can take greater control of their health and explore their ancestry. The market is marked by strategic collaborations and a commitment to expanding product offerings, ensuring that genetic testing services continue to evolve and meet the needs of a diverse and expanding customer base.
This dynamic market promises exciting developments and innovations in the field of genetics, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers worldwide.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Genomic Health, Inc.
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
Ambry Genetics
Illumina, Inc.
23andMe, Inc.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬: The market encompasses a range of test types, including prenatal testing, newborn screening, predictive & presymptomatic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others.
𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬: Genetic testing services are offered by various providers, such as hospital-based laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, specialty clinics, and others.
𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Genetic testing finds applications in fields like oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and others.
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞:
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
