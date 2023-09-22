Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Greenhouse Horticulture Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Greenhouse Horticulture Global Market Report 2023" is an all-encompassing information source. According to their forecast, the greenhouse horticulture market is expected to grow to $44.03 billion by 2027 with a 10.4% CAGR.

The market's growth stems from food demand. Europe to dominate. Key players: Signify, Europrogress, Rough Brothers, Priva Holding, Netafim, Richel Group, Nexus Corporation.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Segments

• Crop Types: Fruits/Veggies, Nursery, Flowers, Other

• Types: Plastic, Glass Greenhouse

• Products: Grow Bags, Films, Nets, Twines, Others

• Technologies: Heating, Cooling, Others

• Geography: Segments - North/South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern/Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Greenhouse horticulture involves cultivating plants within greenhouses, offering enhanced control over temperature, humidity, light, and CO2 levels.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Greenhouse Horticulture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Greenhouse Horticulture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

