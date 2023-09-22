3D Printing Market size is Expected to Grow $94.0 Billion by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR 22.1%

3D Printing Market

Reduction in manufacturing cost and process downtime drives the 3D printing market growth.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the 3D Printing Market by Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

The global 3d printing market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $94.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030.

3D printing is a manufacturing technique for creating three-dimensional items from a digital file. 3D printing is used to create objects through additive processes of sequential layers of material. Owing to its great precision and economical use of resources. Further, 3D printing solution such as resin 3d printer, 3d printer filament, and 3d printing service has gained popularity in a variety of sectors for the production of bespoke items. Previously, 3D printing was only used for quick prototyping.

In addition, 3D printing is a part of additive manufacturing and uses similar techniques such as inkjet printer-albeit in three dimensions. Moreover, the 3D printing method has witnessed a surge in demand across the healthcare, defense, and automotive sector owing to the rise in deployment of 3D technology, thereby driving the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the 3D printing market is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, 3D printing market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the 3D printing industry include:

⦁ Organovo Holdings Inc.

⦁ Arcam AB

⦁ Protolabs

⦁ Autodesk Inc.

⦁ ExOne Company

⦁ Stratasys Ltd.

⦁ Voxelijet AG

⦁ Hoganas AB

⦁ 3D Systems Corp.

⦁ Optomec Inc

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the 3D Printing market, owing to a significant impact on prime market players. Conversely, the rise in demand for 3D printer filament and resin 3D printer applications has escalated the demand for 3D printing solutions in North America during the pandemic.

Region-wise, North America, especially U.S., holds a significant share in the 3D Printing market owing to the presence of prime players. The adoption of next-generation 3D technology across prime sectors has strengthened the growth of the 3D Printing industry in this region. Moreover, the surge in demand for 3D printing solutions in the healthcare sector is anticipated to drive the 3D Printing market growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the 3d printing market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing 3d printing market opportunities.

⦁ Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

⦁ An in-depth analysis of the 3d printing market forecast segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

⦁ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

⦁ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

⦁ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global 3d printing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

