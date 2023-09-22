Textile Chemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The market size of the textile chemicals market is expected to grow to $29.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2023" provides in-depth market insights. Their forecast anticipates a $29.08 billion market by 2027, with a 5.1% CAGR.

Textile chemicals market growth is driven by rising textile demand. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Dow Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay, BASF SE, Archroma, Evonik Industries AG.

Textile Chemicals Market Segments

• Product Types: Coating, Finishing, Colorants, Surfactants, Desizing, Yarn Lubricants, Bleaching

• Fiber Types: Natural, Synthetic

• Applications: Apparel, Home Furnishing, Automotive, Industrial, Others

• Geography: Segments - North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Textile chemicals involve applying chemistry to textiles and materials, enhancing them with biocides, flame-retardants, water repellents, bleaches, emulsified oils, etc., to create functional and appealing products for diverse manufacturing uses.

