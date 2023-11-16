Mexican Actor and Singer Rodrigo “ROCA” Cuevas Kicks Off "A Ritmo de Bohemia" Concert Tour in Mexico City
Charisma, talent and dedication was the reason why Rodrigo “Roca” Cuevas got accepted in the entertainment industry. His versatility and contribution to social responsibility make him an inspiring and admired figure.
Cast from “A Ritmo de Bohemia” (From left to right), Rodrigo ROCA Cuevas, Rosy, Arango, Carlos Cuevas y Ricardo Caballero. Every Thursday they launch a new episode on YouTube.
“ROCA” Cuevas is a great Mexican artist, whose career has transcended borders, consolidating him as a prominent figure in the Latin American entertainment world
The dates at the “Lunario” of the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City are November 17 and 18 2023
"A Ritmo de Bohemia" is a musical night that promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience for all attendees. The show, which combines music, dance, and theatrical elements, showcases Cuevas' talent as both an actor and a singer. Cuevas, also known as "ROCA Cuevas", has been a part of the "A Ritmo de Bohemia" cast since its inception in 2020 and has been praised for his captivating performances.
The concert tour will begin in Mexico City, where Cuevas will take the stage at the iconic Auditorio Nacional. The show will then travel to other cities in Mexico, including Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Puebla, before making its way to the United States next year. Fans can expect a dynamic and energetic performance from Cuevas, who is known for his powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence.
"We are thrilled to announce the start of the "A Ritmo de Bohemia" concert tour with two shows in Mexico City. This is a project that is very close to our hearts and we are excited to bring it to audiences around the country and eventually to the United States," said the producers of ERGO FILMS.
“A Ritmo de Bohemia” It is a musical night show where he shares the stage with with Rosy Arango, Ricardo Caballero, Aranza next to the iconic “King of Bolero”, the Mexican singer Carlos Cuevas. Together, they host special guests from the music Industry were we can enjoy their talent along with personal anecdotes.
His career as an entertainer has transcended borders, establishing him as a prominent figure in the Latin American entertainment world, his artistic talent has approached international reach.
In the world of cinema, Rodrigo has shown his versatility in films such as "Estrellas Solitarias", "A la Mala", and in the leading role of "Amar y Desear". Recently, He was part of the cast in the film “No quiero ser pólvo" by renowned filmmaker Iván Löwenberg and in "Esta Bestia tan Salvaje" by Emilio Santoyo. Currently, He is filming with Eduardo Yañez in "Que Padre... es mi familia", directed by Rodrigo Vidal.
The theater has also been a stage where Rodrigo has shone, participating in works with a large audience and duration on the billboard, such as "Nunca es tarde para aprender Francés" by Manolo Caro, "Bullying cosa de niños", and "Por qué no nos casamos", In New York, He led the cast of "Muerte Súbita" by Sabina Berman, and in Mexico. Recently, He dazzled in "Nudo Gordiano" by Gilda Salinas and is currently part of the montage “La Fiesta” by David Dillion, produced by Morris Gilbert and Cesar Riveros.
Rodrigo also had the opportunity to be part of “Un Poquito Tuyo”, a successful soap opera for Telemundo where he played the role of Paulino, an interior designer and image consultant, sharing credits with Jorge Salinas and Marjorie de Sousa.
In addition to his success on stage and on screen, Rodrigo stands out for his commitment to social responsibility, collaborating as ambassador and official spokesperson for various institutions and brands, and his commitment to education as Creative Director of the CECC Pedregal University in Mexico City.
Experience the magic of Rodrigo “ROCA” Cuevas live at Lunario, Auditorio Nacional de México, on November 17th and 18th. This marks the second appearance of the entire A Ritmo de Bohemia cast at this iconic venue, promising an unforgettable musical journey.
Delve into the heart of Bolero to Folk culture, serenading their dearest audience with the most iconic songs. This enchanting performance will transcends time and genre, creating a unique and cherished cultural experience and an extraordinary musical celebration!
