Mexican Actor and Singer Rodrigo “ROCA” Cuevas Kicks Off "A Ritmo de Bohemia" Concert Tour in Mexico City

Charisma, talent and dedication was the reason why Rodrigo “Roca” Cuevas got accepted in the entertainment industry. His versatility and contribution to social responsibility make him an inspiring and admired figure.

Rodrigo Cuevas and his uncle, the legendary “King of Bolero”, Carlos Cuevas.

Cast from “A Ritmo de Bohemia” (From left to right), Rodrigo ROCA Cuevas, Rosy, Arango, Carlos Cuevas y Ricardo Caballero. Every Thursday they launch a new episode on YouTube.

“ROCA” Cuevas is a great Mexican artist, whose career has transcended borders, consolidating him as a prominent figure in the Latin American entertainment world