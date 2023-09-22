Automotive Wi-Fi Router Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market by Vehicle Type, by Channel and by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive industry has shifted its focus toward well-connected systems and vehicles. Enhancing the driver and passenger experience without compromising on safety should be the prime factor to be considered by the manufacturers and service providers. Connectivity is more than just a need, it’s now an integral part of life. From businessmen to frequent travelers, all require connectivity on the go. With uncertainty of cellular signal, it becomes quintessential to incorporate a device or a service, which aids and delivers continuous signal in order to stay connected in the modern social world. A portable Wi-Fi router for hotspot access can be used to ensure connection between automotive devices. Automotive manufacturers are thus embracing advanced connectivity solutions, adopting cellular and Wi-Fi technology to deliver resourceful services and enhance customer experience. The increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) into the automotive industry is enabling fleet and automobile telematics to offer better and efficient solutions to customers. The boom in smartphone industry and aggrandized use of cloud technology, navigation, and other services significantly boost the growth of the global automotive Wi-Fi router market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/12612

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 impact on the automotive Wi-Fi router market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of 2021. The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory to contain the spread of the virus. Consequently, several organizations started the work from home program as a safety measure. This led to the sudden fall in demand for automobiles across the world. Moreover, nationwide lockdowns disrupted the supply chains as several automotive Wi-Fi router component manufacturers had to partially or fully shut down their operations. The adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding the development of innovative Wi-Fi router devices and services.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Lack of cellular internet connectivity, trend of connected car devices, and rise in adoption of smart devices in automobile are driving the growth of the automotive Wi-Fi router market.

The presence of relatively cheap alternatives such as the utilization of cell phone to create a hotspot, and cybersecurity threat is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Advent of new cellular technology such as 4G and 5G, and rising disposable income can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The automotive Wi-Fi router market trends are as follows:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-wi-fi-router-market/purchase-options

𝐋𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲

With rapid technological advancements, companies have enabled advanced features. These unique features include connectivity with external devices such as mobile and internet for live audio and video media streaming, navigation, and information sharing. However, there are still some issues regarding connectivity between internet and in-car infotainment systems. Due to lack of proper internet connectivity of cellular network end users cannot access or use live media streaming feature or emails. Poor connectivity in cellular network is observed in some areas where continuous atmosphere changes due to heavy rain, thick snowfall, and atmospheric smog directly leads to interruption in the constant network. Thus, demand for automotive Wi-Fi router from vehicle manufacture will increase to provide uninterrupted service.

𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭

Despite major developments in cars technology, cybersecurity remains a major challenge to be tackled. Cars with portable Wi-Fi routers comprise hardware, software, mobile apps, and bluetooth, and each of them is vulnerable to cyberattacks. There are various instances where cybersecurity has created a nuisance. For example, Chrysler’s Jeep case where two researchers were able to hack into a Jeep, which led to upgrading of software in 1.4 million vehicles. Similarly, Tesla S scenario and Nissan Leaf are also examples of the threat of cyberattacks that connected cars face. Thus cybersecurity of Wi-Fi enabled vehicle will expect to hamper the automotive Wi-Fi router market

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

The government approach toward safety and security of vehicles is changing globally and is imposing various regulations, which are establishing mandates for the auto makers to develop automobiles with pre-installed safety features, which fuels the trend of connected car devices which requires wireless connectivity. In addition, use of advanced features in vehicles, and telecommunication infrastructure fuels the ongoing trend, which is expected to create ample number of opportunities for the key players operating in the global automotive Wi-Fi router market. Moreover, the penetration of connected cars in Europe is around 17% in 2018 and is expected to hit around 40% by 2022. The wide adoption of advanced vehicles is expected to open huge opportunity for automotive Wi-Fi router globally.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive Wi-Fi router market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive Wi-Fi router market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the automotive Wi-Fi router market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed automotive Wi-Fi router market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12612

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐖𝐢-𝐅𝐢 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive Wi-Fi router market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive Wi-Fi router market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Sierra Wireless, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Teldat Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Linksys, KuWFi Technology Co. Ltd, TP-Link, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NETGEAR Inc.

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Direct Sales

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Telematics Insurance, Fleet Management, Location Information Services, Infotainment, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)