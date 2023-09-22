Cal Ripken Jr. Joins Philadelphia Sports Legends and Champs Signing at The Philly Show in Oaks, PA September 22-24, 2023
Erving, Iverson, Maxey, Rose, Thome, Lidge, Ruiz, Martinez, Lorenzen, Dickerson, Dean, Carter, Graham & Slay signing for fans at The Philly Show this weekend
OAKS, PA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite Philadelphia athletes and more at The Philly Show from September 22-24, 2023 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
THE LINEUP of autograph guests includes:
FRIDAY September 22: Nakobe Dean, Jack Stoll, Darius Slay, Jalen Carter, Brandon Graham, Landon Dickerson, and Jordan Mailata
SATURDAY September 23: Call Ripken Jr., Julius Erving and Allen Iverson, Pete Rose, Michael Lorenzen, Tyrese Maxey, Scott Rolen, Brad Lidge & Carlos Ruiz, Zack Wheeler, Jim Thome, Christopher Sanchez, Griff McGarry, Billy Wagner, Bobby Shantz, Pedro Martinez, Lawrence Taylor, and Walt Frazier
SUNDAY September 24: Alex English, Artis Gilmore, Dan Issel, Bill Bergey, Addrian Dantley, Wali Jones, Sidney Moncrief, and Lenny Moore
FEATURED SPORTS ARTISTS: Andy Friedman & Jordan Spector
TRADE NIGHTS
• Friday, September 22 Cocktails and Cards 8-10 p.m.
• Saturday, September 23 Philly Show Trade Night 6-10 p.m.
FAMILY FUN
• Kids Only Card trading Zone (17 and under) free packs and prizes given away!
Philly Show fun Zone with:
• Free Selfie Cut out phot Ops Iverson, Kelce and Lidge!
• Speed Pitch with prizes!
• Corn hole games with prizes!
• Face Painter Friday 5-8pm & Saturday 12-4pm!
The full signing guest line-up and schedule is available on The Philly Show website, www.phillyshow.com, and fans can follow The Philly Show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all up to date show announcements.
WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW:
Location: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks (Hall A)
Address: 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456
Parking: Free (over 5,000 spaces)
HOURS
Sneak Peek
Friday 1:00p.m.-8:00 p.m.
General Admission
Friday 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Sunday 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
ADMISSION
Sneak Peek Admission
Friday – $25
General Admission
Friday – $10
Saturday – $15
Sunday – $15
Kids age ten years and under admitted FREE
United States Veterans receive ½ off admissions with proof of service
Online ticket sales have ended, but autograph and admission tickets are available onsite at the show all weekend. Get information at phillyshow.com
RELATED NEWS
The Philly Show partners with Mascot to help collectors find cards they are looking for
Marketing Team
The Philly Show c/o East Coast Sports Marketing
info@phillyshow.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
See What Happens at The Philly Show