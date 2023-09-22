Cal Ripken Jr. Joins Philadelphia Sports Legends and Champs Signing at The Philly Show in Oaks, PA September 22-24, 2023

Erving, Iverson, Maxey, Rose, Thome, Lidge, Ruiz, Martinez, Lorenzen, Dickerson, Dean, Carter, Graham & Slay signing for fans at The Philly Show this weekend

OAKS, PA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite Philadelphia athletes and more at The Philly Show from September 22-24, 2023 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

THE LINEUP of autograph guests includes:

FRIDAY September 22: Nakobe Dean, Jack Stoll, Darius Slay, Jalen Carter, Brandon Graham, Landon Dickerson, and Jordan Mailata

SATURDAY September 23: Call Ripken Jr., Julius Erving and Allen Iverson, Pete Rose, Michael Lorenzen, Tyrese Maxey, Scott Rolen, Brad Lidge & Carlos Ruiz, Zack Wheeler, Jim Thome, Christopher Sanchez, Griff McGarry, Billy Wagner, Bobby Shantz, Pedro Martinez, Lawrence Taylor, and Walt Frazier

SUNDAY September 24: Alex English, Artis Gilmore, Dan Issel, Bill Bergey, Addrian Dantley, Wali Jones, Sidney Moncrief, and Lenny Moore

FEATURED SPORTS ARTISTS: Andy Friedman & Jordan Spector

TRADE NIGHTS

• Friday, September 22 Cocktails and Cards 8-10 p.m.

• Saturday, September 23 Philly Show Trade Night 6-10 p.m.

FAMILY FUN

• Kids Only Card trading Zone (17 and under) free packs and prizes given away!

Philly Show fun Zone with:

• Free Selfie Cut out phot Ops Iverson, Kelce and Lidge!

• Speed Pitch with prizes!

• Corn hole games with prizes!

• Face Painter Friday 5-8pm & Saturday 12-4pm!

The full signing guest line-up and schedule is available on The Philly Show website, www.phillyshow.com, and fans can follow The Philly Show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all up to date show announcements.

WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW:

Location: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks (Hall A)

Address: 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456

Parking: Free (over 5,000 spaces)

HOURS

Sneak Peek

Friday 1:00p.m.-8:00 p.m.

General Admission

Friday 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

ADMISSION

Sneak Peek Admission

Friday – $25

General Admission

Friday – $10

Saturday – $15

Sunday – $15

Kids age ten years and under admitted FREE

United States Veterans receive ½ off admissions with proof of service

Online ticket sales have ended, but autograph and admission tickets are available onsite at the show all weekend. Get information at phillyshow.com

