Award-Winning film by Local Resident to Premiere at Wayfarer Theater for Event to fight Antisemitism
Short film The Walk will premier in Illinois and headline an event to fight Antisemitism. Local filmmaker shot in Germany for this emotional short film.HIGHLAND PARK, IL, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visual History Initiative is excited to announce a charity event to fight Antisemitism and a film premier of the Award-Winning documentary short film, The Walk, on Wednesday, October 18th at 7PM, at the Wayfarer Theater in Highland Park.
The Walk is the true story of Adam Fried, a Jewish man who grew up in Deerfield, living in Germany to be with his only daughter. Every day he is faced with reminders of the Holocaust as he walks his French Bulldog, Hamilton, through the streets of Regensburg, Germany, which was a beehive of Nazi activity during World War II.
This 2 hour event will include a red carpet walk, film screening along with a presentation and discussion by the filmmaker. All proceeds from the event will benefit education and the fight against Antisemitism.
“We are excited to be hosting this charity event and presenting the Illinois film premiere of The Walk,” said Producer Adam Fried. “This film is a powerful reminder of the importance of fighting against intolerance. We hope that this event will raise awareness of the need to continue the fight against Antisemitism in today’s current climate.
The Walk was produced and written by Adam Fried and directed by Jonny Stern. The film has been praised for its powerful storytelling and its ability to shed light on a little-known part of Holocaust history. The film had its World Premiere at the Soho International Film Festival in New York on September 18th. The Walk has won awards at 3 film festivals and will be shown this fall at the Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival and the Austin Jewish Film Festival. Tickets for the event are $36 and can be purchased online.
About: The Visual History Initiative uses film to educate and fight against Antisemitism. We produce, fund, and distribute thought-provoking content. All profits from our films are donated to education and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).
