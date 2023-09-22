Xscape's LaTocha Gears Up for New Christmas Album After All The TV Drama
LaTochaATLANTS, GEORGIA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaTocha of Xscape Spreads Love and Holiday Cheer with New Christmas Album
Award-winning R&B artist LaTocha, widely recognized for her legendary vocal prowess, returns to the music scene with a heartfelt and soulful Christmas album titled "This Christmas Wrapped with Love." This will be the singer’s second album released this year, after debuting her first solo album titled “The Invitation: A Conversation with God," through her Made Girl Music Label in partnership with Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG.
This album is set to spread love, joy, and peace during the holiday season.
LaTocha, reflecting on her journey, stated, "After a tumultuous season on NBC/ Bravo's “Queens of R&B,” “I realized the importance of self-love and giving love to others.” “What better time to express the meaning of true love than the season of giving and togetherness."
"This Christmas Wrapped with Love" opens with the tender and prayerful track "Peace, Joy, and Love," where LaTocha offers her voice as a gift of love to all, setting the tone for an emotionally charged musical experience. The album continues with "Merry Christmas," evoking nostalgia with lyrics that paint a vivid picture of holiday moments spent with loved ones.
"Coming Home This Christmas" embodies a warm and familiar holiday sound, reminiscent of Nat King Cole, expressing the longing to be with family during the special season. In her rendition of "Joy To The World," LaTocha infuses a unique vocal arrangement and a joyous tempo, spreading the message of God's presence.
In "If The World Could See," LaTocha delivers a thought-provoking non-traditional Christmas song that questions our focus on self and rallies the call for unity and love. "Bring Back Christmas" is a poignant ballad that touches on missing a loved one, and cherishing memories of holidays past.
The album concludes with a stunning rendition of the classic "Silent Night, Holy Night" where LaTocha's heavenly vocal delivery and unique vocal patterns create a mesmerizing atmosphere.
"This Christmas Wrapped with Love”, comprising seven delightful songs, takes listeners on a memorable journey. A journey embodying Christmas memories, and stirring emotions that resonate with the holiday spirit. Above all, it conveys a powerful message of peace, love, and joy— LaTocha is spreading love and holiday cheer this Christmas with her beautiful and soulful album. From her heart to yours, she wishes you all a Merry Christmas.
Track List:
1. Peace, Joy, And Love
2. Merry Christmas
3. Coming Home This Christmas
4. Joy To The World
5. If The World Could See
6. Bring Back Christmas
7. Silent Night, Holy Night
