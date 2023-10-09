Reformation Heritage Announces New Book, Glorifying and Enjoying God: 52 Devotions through Westminster Shorter Catechism
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reformation Heritage Books has announced the upcoming release of the new book, "Glorifying and Enjoying God: 52 Devotions through the Westminster Shorter Catechism.” The book will be available October 16, 2023 at HeritageBooks.org.
"Glorifying and Enjoying God: 52 Devotions through the Westminster Shorter Catechism" (Reformation Heritage Books)
For centuries, the Westminster Shorter Catechism has helped Christians young and old to know their “chief end.” Now, authors William Boekestein, Jonathan Landry Cruse, and Andrew J. Miller value this venerable catechism and winsomely introduce a new generation to its powerful message.
Dividing the catechism into 52 brief devotions, they explain and apply each question and answer in a year’s worth of Lord’s Days. This valuable new resource is great for individual and family use for all who desire to “glorify and enjoy God forever.”
• Helps everyday Christians engage the essentials of Reformed theology
• Applies the Westminster Shorter Catechism for practical living
• Encourages families to study the WSC together
About the Editors:
William Boekestein is pastor of Immanuel Fellowship Church in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He and his wife, Amy, have four children.
Jonathan Landry Cruse is pastor of Community Presbyterian Church (OPC) in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he lives with his wife and three children. He is the author of several books, including What Happens When We Worship.
Andrew J. Miller is the regional home missionary for the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in central Pennsylvania, where he lives with his wife, Rebekah, and their five children.
About Reformation Heritage Books:
Reformation Heritage Books (RHB) is a publisher and bookseller whose mission is, by the Spirit’s grace, to aim for the conversion of unbelievers and equip the saints to serve Christ and His church through biblical, experiential, and practical ministry, via books, tracts, and other resources. RHB aims that reading material be God-glorifying and be in accord with the Scriptures and historic Reformed creeds for the promotion and defense of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We believe that this purpose is well-served by providing instruction and training that develops knowledge and skills as well as the personal piety and Christian character that is essential for a faithful and growing life in Christ.
