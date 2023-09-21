Spherix Global Insights Announces New Leadership to Drive Growth and Innovation

Pharmaceutical industry veteran Dan Barton to serve as Chief Executive Officer

Exton, Pennsylvania, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading provider of market data and insights to the pharmaceutical industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dan Barton as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 18th.

Dan is a seasoned executive with a remarkable track record in the pharmaceutical industry. With extensive experience at companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and IQVIA, Dan brings a wealth of commercial and operational knowledge to Spherix. His visionary leadership and expertise in driving business growth will play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s future.

“I am very excited to join the high-performing team at Spherix,” said incoming CEO Dan Barton. “Spherix connects pharmaceutical companies with the insights they need to make informed decisions so they can provide crucial treatments to patients in need. The company’s reputation for innovation is especially important to me in this rapidly evolving industry. As we move forward, Spherix will harness new technology to develop next-generation products and services to help our pharmaceutical customers meet their business goals.”

Jennifer Robinson, the founder and current Chief Executive Officer of Spherix, will continue to contribute her invaluable expertise by remaining on the board of directors. Jennifer has been a leader and innovator in the pharmaceutical market research industry for 27 years, pioneering a unique mix of syndicated research products with expert insights and analysis to provide exceptional value to customers in their commercialization decision-making process.

The company also welcomes Chris Englerth as Vice President of Marketing and Sales. Chris brings 25 years of experience connecting businesses with products with a special focus on providing transformational commercial leadership to growing companies.

These strategic appointments mark a significant milestone for Spherix and come as part of a planned transition following the acquisition of the company by Susquehanna Private Capital in 2021.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading provider of market research, business intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry. The company’s unique service offerings are powered by deep therapeutic knowledge, the Spherix Network specialty physician panel, and commercially relevant analyses to enable strategic decision-making by our valued customers.

A trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix Global Insights provides specialized market expertise in six (6) focused therapeutic areas including: dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology, and ophthalmology.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter. For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

