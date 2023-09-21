Việt Nam, Bangladesh have great potential for cooperation with mutual trust

VIETNAM, September 21 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament held talks in Dhaka on Thursday, believing that the two countries have great potential for cooperation with mutual trust and friendship built through multiple generations of leaders and people.

NA Chairman Huệ is on the first official visit to Bangladesh from September 21-23. The two countries are also celebrating 50th years of diplomatic relations this year.

Congratulating Bangladesh’s achievements in economic growth, the Vietnamese top legislator noted that the South Asian country’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased over seven per cent during the fiscal year of 2021-22.

Bangladesh has also become the world’s second-largest exporter of garment products and a pioneering model in building green factories, he said.

Việt Nam and Bangladesh relations have seen positive development despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with bilateral trade turnover increased to US$1.5 billion in 2022 and is heading towards the goal of $2 billion.

Bangladesh has also become Việt Nam’s second-largest trading partner in the South Asian region.

Agreeing that the Việt Nam-Bangladesh ties still have plenty of room for growth, the two leaders said that there will be more delegation exchanges of all levels as well as bilateral cooperation mechanisms, particularly the joint committee on economic, cultural, scientific and technology cooperation.

NA Chairman Huệ also praised the establishment of the Bangladesh-Việt Nam Friendship Society (BVFS).

Noting that Bangladesh has a promising market with a population of nearly 170 and large consumption power, the NA Chairman Huệ requested that Bangladesh continues to facilitate Vietnamese exports into the South Asian country, particularly for products of Việt Nam’s strengths such as agricultural machinery, raw materials, household goods, electronics, processed agricultural and aquatic products.

The two countries should also promote cooperation in halal food, he added.

Praising the Policy and Law Forum, aiming to bolster economic, trade, and investment collaboration between the two countries, Bangladeshi parliament speaker Chaudhury also called for Vietnamese companies to look for business opportunities in Bangladesh, especially in the new special economic zones initiated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She also asked that Việt Nam create favourable conditions for Bangladesh’s exports, including pharmaceuticals, ceramics and leather footwear, to contribute to the trade balance.

The Bangladeshi parliament speaker also encouraged tourism agencies of both countries to organise more tours to Việt Nam and Bangladesh, as well as better aviation connectivity through direct or transit flights.

Friendship parliamentary groups have also been established as a measure to promote exchanges and share experiences between the Vietnamese and Bangladeshi legislators.

NA Chairman Huệ also asked that Bangladesh provide support for the stable livelihoods of the small yet united Vietnamese community in the South Asian country, which is also acting as a strong link for the friendship between the two countries.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two leaders agreed to continue the close cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations (UN) and other mechanisms led by ASEAN.

With both Việt Nam and Bangladesh being members of the 2023-25 UN Human Rights Council, they believed that the two countries will have many opportunities for discussions and promoting cooperation, particularly in climate change and human rights.

Following the talks, the Vietnamese and Bangladeshi leaders signed a memorandum of understanding between the two legislative bodies.

Prior to the meeting, NA Chairman Huệ and the Vietnamese delegation paid a visit to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is considered Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation.

Exhibition visit

In the afternoon of September 21, at the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh in Dhaka, Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Md. Shahriar Alam and Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, officially opened a photo exhibition celebrating 50 years of enduring friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Bangladesh.

The exhibition was attended by a distinguished delegation from the Vietnamese National Assembly, along with a substantial number of Bangladeshi delegates.

The exhibition, organised by the Vietnam News Agency, featured photographs showcasing the enduring traditional friendship and the political, economic, social, and cultural collaboration between Việt Nam and Bangladesh.

The exhibition comprises 20 large-format photographs, carefully selected from the archives of the Vietnam News Agency, offering glimpses of pivotal moments in the development of relations between Việt Nam and Bangladesh. It also highlights the landscapes, people, and culture of Việt Nam. Notably, photographs capturing mutual visits by high-ranking leaders of both nations underscore their contributions to bolstering bilateral relations and creating new opportunities for cooperation, including inter-parliamentary collaboration.

The exhibition space includes a black-and-white photograph depicting "President Hồ Chí Minh reading the oath on behalf of the Resistance Coalition Government under the first Constitution of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam" in Hà Nội on March 2, 1946. Additionally, there are photographs documenting reciprocal visits by high-ranking leaders of both countries.

The exhibition also showcases photographs from various events, including the launch of the Bangla translation of the English version of the book "Uncle Hồ Wrote His Will" in Dhaka, Bangladesh; the scenic beauty of Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site; a dragon boat performance and traditional art programme on Tam Chúc Lake during the 16th United Nations Day of Vesak - Vesak 2019 at the Tam Chúc Buddhist Cultural Center in Kim Bảng District, Hà Nam; Hồ Chí Minh City's Saigon River, an economic hub and Việt Nam's largest development centre; the Gióng Festival in Phù Đổng Village, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội; and the Bảy Núi Bull Racing Festival, a unique cultural event of the Khmer ethnic group, held annually on the 30th day of the 8th lunar month in Tri Tôn District, An Giang Province, as part of the Khmer Senne Dolta holiday. VNS