NA Chairman attends opening ceremony of photo exhibition on Việt Nam-Bangladesh ties

DHAKA — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ joined a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a photo exhibition on the five-decade long Vietnam-Bangladesh diplomatic relations in Dhaka on September 21, as part of his official visit to the South Asian nation.

The exhibition, organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), displayed 20 large-format photographs carefully selected from the VNA’s archives.

They showcase significant and prominent moments in the bilateral relationship, high-level reciprocal visits between Vietnamese and Bangladeshi leaders, and Việt Nam's landscape, people, and culture.

Among them, there are those capturing the events of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng receiving visiting Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in Việt Nam, and of Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina witnessing the signing ceremony of an agreement to establish the Bangladesh-Việt Nam Business Council.

The NA leader’s current official visit to Bangladesh takes place in the context of the good development of the Việt Nam-Bangladesh friendship and at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

Since Việt Nam and Bangladesh set up their diplomatic ties on February 11, 1973, their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation have been continuously developed with political trust enhanced, which laid a firm foundation for the two nations to promote partnership across all fields. — VNS