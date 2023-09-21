Morristown Woman Indicted, Charged in Grainger County Arson Investigation

GRAINGER COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in an indictment of a Morristown woman in connection to a fire that occurred in July.

On July 1, 2023, TBI agents joined the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a camper fire that occurred in the 900 block of Cardinal Cove Road in Rutledge. Agents and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation revealed that Brandy M. Morgan (DOB: 3/10/82) was responsible for starting the fire.

On September 1st, the Grainger County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Morgan with one count of Arson, one count of Reckless Burning, and one count of Vandalism over $10,000. Today, she turned herself in and was booked into the Grainger County Jail on a $20,000 bond.