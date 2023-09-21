Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,381 in the last 365 days.

Morristown Woman Indicted, Charged in Grainger County Arson Investigation

GRAINGER COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in an indictment of a Morristown woman in connection to a fire that occurred in July.

On July 1, 2023, TBI agents joined the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a camper fire that occurred in the 900 block of Cardinal Cove Road in Rutledge. Agents and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation revealed that Brandy M. Morgan (DOB: 3/10/82) was responsible for starting the fire.  

On September 1st, the Grainger County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Morgan with one count of Arson, one count of Reckless Burning, and one count of Vandalism over $10,000. Today, she turned herself in and was booked into the Grainger County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Morristown Woman Indicted, Charged in Grainger County Arson Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more