PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Visits Quanta Services for Good for Texas Tour: Energy Edition

TEXAS, September 21 - September 21, 2023 Texas Comptroller Visits Quanta Services for Good for Texas Tour: Energy Edition (LA GRANGE) — On the southeast Texas stop of his Good for Texas Tour: Energy Edition, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar visited Quanta Services, a leading specialized contract service provider that works to create a skilled workforce to support the state's growing energy industry. “Workforce training and education are important for supporting the expanding energy industry in Texas,” Hegar said. “In 2022, there were 936,477 energy jobs in Texas, a 6.3 percent increase from 2021. To sustain that type of growth, it is imperative that we continue to develop a robust pipeline of highly trained Texans to fill these critical positions. Education for energy-related occupations is available statewide at community colleges, public universities and technical colleges. Quanta offers trainings from pre-apprenticeships to specialized training for professions in aviation, electric linemaster, pipeline tracking and handling and more.” During his Good for Texas Tour: Energy Edition, Hegar is spotlighting information his office has gathered about Texas’ energy sectors. He is touring some of the state’s key power entities, meeting with company officials and local community members to hear more about the challenges and successes in energy generation, management and planning. State agencies such as the Railroad Commission of Texas and the Texas Workforce Commission work alongside the Texas Legislature and industry leaders to create a well-equipped and capable workforce supporting the state’s flourishing energy sector. Texas community colleges currently offer more than 25 different options for obtaining an associate degree or certificate to prepare individuals for energy industry jobs. Also, 31 Texas public universities offer 99 different bachelor’s degree programs ranging from general energy (applicable to multiple fields) to more specific programs such as hydro, oil and gas, petroleum, renewables and more. Quanta has both internal (Lazy Q Ranch in La Grange) and external training programs and facilities (Northwest Lineman College in Denton). With a focus on skill development and safety, the Lazy Q Ranch is powered by its own substation and contains oil and gas pipelines of all sizes, a flow loop and underground testing available for hands-on training. The ranch also contains a small town complete with homes at various stages of construction, allowing for real-life skill building and training. For more information on the tour, including in-depth data on Texas energy, visit the Comptroller's website.