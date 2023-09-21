Montgomery County Council to Hold a Public Hearing on the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan on Sept. 27, 2023 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, September 21 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Hearing to take place at the East County Community Recreation Center

The Montgomery County Council will hold a public hearing to receive testimony on a new item introduced to the Council as follows:

Sept. 27, 2023 at 7 p.m.

East County Community Recreation Center

3310 Gateshead Manor Way

Silver Spring, Maryland 20904

Deadline to sign up to speak is Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.

The Council will receive testimony on the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan, which is an update to a portion of the 1997 Fairland Master Plan and will establish a clear vision for an equitable, just and prosperous future for the Fairland community, mirroring the County’s long-term priorities, which includes a vibrant economy, equity for all residents and a healthy environment.

The master plan boundary consists primarily of property and neighborhoods of Fairland and Briggs Chaney along the U.S. 29 Corridor near Paint Branch on the south toward Greencastle Road on the north. The update will examine and provide policies and recommendations on existing and future land uses and zoning, housing inventory and needs, transportation systems, historic preservation opportunities, area park facilities and the environment.

The hearing will take place at the East County Community Recreation Center, 3310 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, Maryland, 20904.

Public Hearing Sign Up

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during the live public hearing at the East County Community Recreation Center residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents. Watch the video guide.