CASPER I-25 BRIDGE PROJECT UPDATES, POPLAR STREET ONRAMP TO BE REPAVED

BACKGROUND

In June, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) began a 2-year project to replace five bridges just north of downtown Casper. Four of the bridges are on Interstate 25 and one is on F Street. As with any large scale road construction project, traffic and mobility disruptions are inevitable, and this project primarily affects the immediate area around Center and F Streets. But there are ways to get around the construction to access businesses and residences on the city’s north side.

F STREET ACCESS

Currently, F Street is closed over the North Platte River. To access locations on the river’s west side, (West F Street) use Poplar Street. For access to locations on the east side, use East F Street northbound or Center Street.

CENTER STREET

Center Street is not currently closed to through traffic. Access to areas north of I-25 remains normal. However there are times upcoming when lanes of the street or the street will be closed underneath the interstate to allow for the removal of the existing interstate bridges.

Beginning the week of October 2, this portion of Center Street will be closed to allow for the removal of the northbound I-25 bridge over the street. The demolition and removal of the structure is expected to last up to four days, weather depending.

During this time detours will be in place and motorists will need to use the McKinley Street interchange (and East F Street) to access residences and businesses on the north side of the interstate.

Once the northbound structure is removed, Center Street will reopen underneath I-25, though traffic will be reduced to one lane, each direction through the construction area.

This closure will be repeated when the southbound bridge is demolished, however, that has yet to be scheduled.

POPLAR STREET ON RAMP

Beginning the week of October 2, the northbound I-25 on ramp from Poplar Street will be closed as we repave the ramp. The removal of existing pavement, installation of base rock and installation of the concrete pavement to I-25 is expected to take three weeks. Northbound traffic will detour onto northbound Poplar Street to Events Drive then onto the interstate.

If you have questions on how to get to your destination, if a business, call them for information.

PROJECT SCOPE AND TIMELINE

The project replaces five aging bridge structures and includes new road surface between the interstate structures. The project covers 0.97 miles and is expected to take two years to complete. The estimated cost of the project is 57.6 million.

This construction project is the third phase of four phases rehabilitating I-25 through Casper. The last phase was the bridge over Walsh Drive. Once completed, the next phase will tie all of the previous work together with new pavement and weave lanes between the existing exits between Bryan Stock Trail and Center Street.

The project is set to be completed in November 2025 at a cost of $57.6 million.