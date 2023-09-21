State Auditor Blaha to Release 2022 Asset Forfeitures and Forfeiture Expenditures in Minnesota Report - For September 28, 2023

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – On Thursday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m. in the Capitol Press Room (B971), State Auditor Julie Blaha will present the 2022 Asset Forfeitures and Forfeiture Expenditures in Minnesota Report.

“The number of asset forfeitures is down, which is in line with trends we’re seeing,” said Auditor Blaha.

That afternoon, at 1:00 p.m., Auditor Blaha will host a follow-up listening session at 525 Park Street in Saint Paul with stakeholders to hear reactions to the report and the new reporting requirements.

Auditor Blaha will be joined by the OSA Government Information Division (OSA’s data analysts) to present the report and provide analysis.

What: Presentation of the 2022 Asset Forfeitures and Forfeitures Expenditures in Minnesota Report with follow-up listening session

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Press conference at 10:00 a.m.

Listening session at 1:00 p.m.

Where:

Press conference: Capitol Press Room (B971)

Listening session: 525 Park Street, Suite 500, Saint Paul, MN 55103

If you would like to join the press conference or listening session virtually, please register using the links below.

