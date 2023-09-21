Lane Brown Secures $2,000,000 Settlement for Jogger Struck by Teen-Driven SUV in Landmark Case

Chicago, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

Lane Brown, LLC, a law firm based in Chicago, IL, is happy to announce they have secured a $2 million settlement for the jogger who was accidentally hit by a teenage boy driving an SUV in DuPage County, IL. The 23-year-old woman was jogging in a residential area in DuPage County when the teenage boy lost control of the SUV he was driving and hit her, dragging her under the motor vehicle and into a neighbor’s yard. She suffered serious injuries, including nerve damage, a fractured pelvis, neck injuries, and third-degree burns on her arm, leg, and abdomen due to contact with the exhaust system of the SUV.

Kellen Bachman from Lane Brown, LLC says, “Whether you were hurt in a serious accident or were the victim of sexual abuse, you need to see results as soon as possible. That’s what the lawyers at Lane Brown, LLC are here to provide. We take on injury victims with costly injuries, and we guide them to the funds they deserve for their suffering. We won’t rest until you’re secure.”

For car accidents, such as the case mentioned above, they want to point out that the only way for a claim to be successful is for the legal team to prove negligence on the part of the other party. After the firm’s lawyer has gathered sufficient information to prove the other party was at fault, they will start the process of pursuing compensation from the negligent driver or the relevant car insurance firm.

Kellen Bachman says, “Establishing negligence without a lawyer’s guidance can be tricky. Without a Chicago car accident attorney’s guidance, you may have trouble getting the answers and the evidence you need in the courtroom to prove your case. Let your lawyer handle the details of proving liability and showing the other party was at fault for your injuries.”

It is important to note that in the State of Illinois, even if one had contributed to the collision, they can still file a car accident claim. This is because Illinois applies a modified comparative negligence law when filing claims, which means that it is possible to seek compensation even if one is partially at fault, but the award will be decreased by one’s percentage of the blame. For example, if one is awarded $1 million for suffering a serious injury from a car accident but was found to be 25 percent liable, the compensation will be reduced to $750,000.

It should also be noted that there is a threshold as to the percentage of liability. If one’s percentage of liability is higher than 49 percent, then one will no longer be able to seek compensation and may even be the subject of a claim.

After a car accident, accident victims may find themselves having to deal with two insurance companies: their own insurance firm and the insurance company of the other party. Insurance companies are likely to downplay the injuries suffered by the victim in an effort to minimize the amount of compensation that they will pay. That is why it is essential to have a car accident lawyer who knows exactly how to deal with insurance companies.

Established in 1991, Lane Brown, LLC offers personal injury law services in Chicago and surrounding areas. Their guiding principle is “doing the right thing.” The firm’s lawyers offer legal representation for people who have been injured due to acts of negligence, whether it was through a slip and fall, a medical malpractice, a car accident, etc. The lawyers at the firm have a total combined in-depth hands-on experience of 130 years that gives clients the advantage they need to receive the optimum amount of settlement for their specific case. Their broad network of contacts also means that they are able to find expert witnesses for supporting the case, whenever this is needed.

Those who would like to know more about filing a personal injury claim can visit the Lane Brown, LLC website or contact them through the phone or via email.

###

For more information about Lane Brown, LLC, contact the company here:



Lane Brown, LLC

Kellen Bachman

(312) 332-1400

Laneandlanellc@gmail.com

230 W Monroe St

Suite 1900

Chicago, IL 60606

Kellen Bachman