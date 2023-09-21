FloridaCommerce to Host Job Fair and Business Resource Center for Businesses and Residents Impacted by Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FloridaCommerce will host a job fair and One-Stop Business Resource Center on Friday, September 22, from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday September 23, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the southeast corner of Forest Capital Museum State Park, located at 203 Forest Park Drive, Perry, FL 32348 at the Smokin' in the Pines BBQ Event Space.



