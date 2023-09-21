FloridaCommerce to Host Job Fair and Business Resource Center for Businesses and Residents Impacted by Hurricane Idalia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FloridaCommerce will host a job fair and One-Stop Business Resource Center on Friday, September 22, from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday September 23, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the southeast corner of Forest Capital Museum State Park, located at 203 Forest Park Drive, Perry, FL 32348 at the Smokin' in the Pines BBQ Event Space.
All credentialed media are welcome to attend.
Event Details
WHAT: Job Fair and One-Stop Business Resource Center
WHO: FloridaCommerce
WHEN: Friday, September 22, from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: The southeast corner of Forest Capital Museum State Park, 203 Forest Park Drive, Perry, FL 32348 at the Smokin' in the Pines BBQ Event Space.