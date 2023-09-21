Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 21, 2023 FDA Publish Date: September 21, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat and soy allergens; undeclared yellow #5 Company Name: TAMA Corporation Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Sweet Corn Pancakes "Cachapas de Maiz"

Company Announcement

Tama Corp. of Doral, FL, is recalling its 24-ounce packages of "Cachapas de Maiz Paisa" because they contain undeclared wheat, soy and Yellow #5. People who have allergies to any of these run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "Cachapas de Maiz Paisa" were distributed nationwide, in retail stores.

The product is packaged in a 24-ounce, clear plastic package.

Recalled lot numbers are: 31082301, 07092301, 06092301, 05092301, 04092301, 29082301, 30082301, 28082301, 31072301, 01082301, 02082301, 03082301, 08082301, 09082301, 10082301, 14082301, 15082301, 16082301, 17082301, 21082301, 22082301, 23082301, 24072301, 25072301, 26072301, 31072301, 28082301, 21072301, 27072301, 17082301, 14082301, 20072301, 21072301, 26072301, 07082301, 08062301, 30082301, 24082301, 12072301.

Lot codes can be found on the bottom right corner of the package, next to the Best if Used by Date. Product UPC: 838795000109.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an inspection that the allergens-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of them, due to a labeling error.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 305-592-1717 Monday to Friday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST.