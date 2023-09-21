Visit Idaho Awarded National Honor at 2023 ESTO ConferenceSep12

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Commerce-Tourism Development

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Visit Idaho Awarded National Honor at 2023 ESTO Conference

‘Beyond Words’ campaign recognized for illustrating multisensory travel experiences in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (September 12, 2023) — Visit Idaho’s Beyond Words campaign depicting the powerful connections and memories made traveling in the state was awarded the Mercury Award for best integrated marketing campaign at the annual Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations (ESTO) conference closing banquet on August 22, 2023.

In the campaign, Visit Idaho identified that the most impactful moments within a journey are often reflected in the emotional reactions and personal associations that travelers come to develop with a destination. By demonstrating a balance between those intimate moments in a trip and the grand, often indescribable views of natural Idaho, the campaign creative shows the audience that Idaho is “Beyond Words” for many reasons. This evergreen campaign intends to inspire families, outdoor enthusiasts, road-trippers and travel buffs to explore the visitidaho.org website to plan their vacation.

“This campaign is about exploring all that Idaho offers that often leaves travelers surprised or speechless,” said Diane Norton, Idaho Tourism Manager. “Visit Idaho and our partners are passionate about sharing that message and emotion with visitors and we’re honored to be recognized with this award.”

The campaign was pitched and managed by Visit Idaho’s advertising agency of record Madden Media, with public relations and media support from public relations agency of record Red Sky. Beyond Words was also recognized with a Platinum Adrian Award in the Integrated Campaign category in February 2023 by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International.

“To receive this award from the U.S. Travel Association is a great honor for Idaho and our stakeholders,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “We are extremely proud of the Visit Idaho team for their creativity and imagination to illustrate Idaho as a multi-faceted travel destination for all and earning such high acclaim from industry peers.”

The Mercury Awards, which recognize excellence in destination marketing at the state level, are selected by a panel of judges comprised of business leaders representing marketing, creative, public relations, social strategy and hospitality companies.

ESTO is organized by the U.S. Travel Association and focuses on providing educational and networking opportunities for travel marketing professionals across the country. The awards are held annually on the last night of the conference. See the full list of 2023 Award winners here.

About Idaho Tourism

Idaho Tourism (Visit Idaho) serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third-largest industry, and Idaho Tourism is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to VisitIdaho.org to plan your vacation.

