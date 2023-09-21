Submit Release
Senator Santarsiero Announces Nearly $5.3 Million in State Funds to Benefit Victim Services Organization in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY – September 21, 2023 − Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) today announced $5,291,460 in state funds were awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to benefit residents of Bucks County.

Federal Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) Funds totaling $4,371,113 were awarded as follows:

  • Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA) Bucks: $1,567,916
  • A Woman’s Place: $718,405
  • Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania: $563,305
  • SeniorLAW Center: $1,531,487

PCCD also awarded Bucks County $920,347 in Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grant Funds.

“We are fortunate to have incredible victim services organizations providing vital assistance to some of the most vulnerable residents of Bucks County,” said Senator Santarsiero.  “I’m pleased to support PCCD funding for these organizations so they can continue to serve those in need.”

Bucks County Commissioner and PCCD Board Member Diane Ellis-Marseglia said, “I am proud to serve on the PCCD Board and happy that I am able to bring these important funds to protect victims and assist our probation officers in keeping the community safe.”

The federally funded Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) supports the provision of direct services to victims of crime. This includes a broad array of services for victims ranging from crisis intervention, emergency shelter, counseling, and criminal justice advocacy.

For additional information on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency visit the PCCD website.

