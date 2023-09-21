Sens. Boscola, Miller Secure Over $2.6 Million in Funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for Lehigh and Northampton Counties

September 21, 2023 – Sens. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton County) and Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today announced more than $2.6 million in state funding to local organizations in Lehigh and Northampton counties from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“Public safety is one of the pillars to successful communities and I applaud the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for recognizing our need for state funding to continue to present opportunities for healing for victims of crime,” said Miller. “Local victims deserve to have adequate care and by properly funding the organizations who serve them, we can continue to help them in their recovery journeys.”

Both Lehigh and Northampton counties will receive funding from the Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grant Funds, with Lehigh receiving $573,536 and Northampton receiving $148,226.

Monies from the Federal Victims of Crime Act Funds was awarded to the Crime Victims Council of Lehigh Valley, Inc., with $780,000, the Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, Inc. with $688,810, the Valley Youth House Committee, Inc. with $219,243, the North Penn Legal Services, Inc. with $144,389 and the Shanthi Project with $15,600.

The Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inc. will receive $47,550 from the State Endowment Act Funds.

“Funding to provide essential services for crime victims throughout the Lehigh Valley is critically important,” Boscola stated. “I am pleased to see over $1.8 million in funding for organizations here in the Lehigh Valley that have long histories in doing an excellent job in providing services to victims of serious crimes. Through the allocation of over $2.6 million in grant funds to eight applicants, the commonwealth is assisting with critical efforts to make our communities safer and better places to live.”

