Senator Santarsiero Hosts PennDOT Road Tour Highlighting Roads in Need of Repair 

BUCKS COUNTY − September 21, 2023 − State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) hosted PennDOT officials on a road tour around the 10th Senate District, announcing planned roadway repair projects, highlighting needed improvements, and applauding work that has recently been completed.

The road tour covered an expansive portion of the district, with 7 stops and dozens of roads featured along the route. In conjunction with the road tour, Senator Santarsiero has shared an inventory of more than 60 roads in the 10th Senate District with specific requests for repair. The list is compiled on a rolling basis, and regularly shared with PennDOT, and includes submissions from constituents and municipalities.

“Many of our roadways are showing their age and need repair and repaving to meet growing traffic demands in our region,” said Senator Santarsiero. “I have strongly supported increasing funding for transportation infrastructure and recognize that PennDOT is working with a limited budget and staff. Despite these challenges, PennDOT continues to work hard to keep our roads safe and operational and I am committed to working with PennDOT to address the projects highlighted on this year’s tour.”

The road tour began by driving through the intersection of Route 413 and Route 13 in Bristol Township, highlighting potholes and uneven road surface at the busy intersection. Senator Santarsiero noted that while work has been done along both Route 413 and Route 13 leading up to the intersection, the intersection itself needs to be prioritized for repairs.

Stopping on Green Lane, along the border of Bristol Borough and Bristol Township, Senator Santarsiero was joined by representatives from both Bristol Borough and Township and Rep. Tina Davis’ (D-141) office to discuss drainage issues. PennDOT officials shared they will replace deteriorating grates on Green Lane. Addressing the flooding under the Amtrak bridge, Bristol Borough and Township officials committed to identifying the source and path of the underground drainage pipes to better understand the necessary steps for flood mitigation.

Cars driving on Green Lane in Bristol Township.

The tour continued down Edgely Road and Tyburn road where Senator Santarsiero urged PennDOT to expedite the resurfacing of these roads. Then at a stop on Woolston Drive with Falls Township Director of Public Works Jason Lawson and staff from Rep. John Galloway’s (D-140) office, the Senator also requested a full resurfacing of the roadway there.

Stopping along Taylorsville Road in Lower Makefield Township, Senator Santarsiero was joined by Lower Makefield Township Supervisor Daniel Grenier, Township Manager David Kratzer, Public Works Director Derick Fuller, Community Development Director Jim Majewski and Rep. Perry Warren (D-31). Senator Santarsiero expressed his gratitude for the state’s recovery effort following the July 15th flash flood in Upper Makefield and Lower Makefield townships, which tragically took seven lives. “I want to thank Governor Shapiro and Secretary Carroll for their leadership and immediate action to repair the damage caused by the July 15th flash flood in Upper Makefield Township,” said Senator Santarsiero. “During a time of tragedy, their teams worked quickly and diligently to make the necessary repairs and implement improvements to help the community better weather future storms.”

During the July 15th flash flood, the Maplevale neighborhood in Lower Makefield Township took on considerable water causing damage to several homes. Senator Santarsiero and Rep. Warren have been working with Lower Makefield Township officials to develop a long-term plan for stormwater management to mitigate future flooding along Taylorsville Road and in Maplevale.

L to R: Rep. Warren, Lower Makefield Township Supervisor Dan Grenier, Senator Santarsiero and PennDOT District 6 Assistant District Executive for Operations Fran Hanney and PennDOT Manager of Legislative and Government Affairs Brenda Rios.

Continuing the road tour along State Street in Doylestown Borough, Senator Santarsiero made note of the need for resurfacing, which was reiterated during a stop along State Street near Doylestown Hospital. During the stop, which included Rep. Tim Brennan (D-29), Doylestown Borough Council President Jack O’Brien, Doylestown Township staff and Bucks County Planning Commission staff, the Senator also referenced the 2022 road tour and the ongoing need for a large-scale capital project to improve the Doylestown Bypass and Routes 202 and 611 in Doylestown Township.

Senator Santarsiero speaks to PennDOT and Doylestown Borough and Township officials.

At a stop in Chalfont Borough, Senator Santarsiero brought to PennDOT’s attention ongoing concerns about the bridge on Business Route 202 over the North Branch of the Neshaminy Creek. The roadway surface is in good condition, but Chalfont Borough officials, including Mayor Brian Wallace, Borough Council President John Engel and Borough Manage Shawn Curran, who joined the Senator at the stop, had reached out to the Senator’s office to request assistance in getting the structure of the bridge inspected and updated.

Bridge along Business Route 202 over North Branch of Neshaminy Creek in Chalfont Borough.

Continuing on to Plumstead Township, the next stop was the intersection of Route 202 and Route 413, where the need for road resurfacing and leveling was brought up. At this stop, Senator Santarsiero was joined by Rep. Shelby Labs (R-143), Plumstead Township Supervisors Jim McColb and Dan Hilferty and Public Works Director Alan Bleam.

Senator Santarsiero greets Plumstead Township Director of Public Works Alan Bleam.

The tour continued through Solebury Township, highlighting the need for road resurfacing along Sugan Road before continuing through Upper Makefield Township along Wrightstown Road. Senator Santarsiero also used the opportunity to once again ask PennDOT to prioritize resurfacing the entire length of River Road in Bucks County.

The road tour wrapped up with a stop along the Newtown Bypass where Senator Santarsiero, joined by Newtown Township Supervisor Dennis Fisher, thanked PennDOT for their work resurfacing portion of the high-traffic roadway. “I want to thank PennDOT District 6 for their tireless work to keep our roadways safe,” Sen. Santarsiero concluded.

