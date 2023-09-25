Tetra Pak Packaging Solutions wins the Excellence in Utilizing KT Process in Service Operations Award from Kepner-Tregoe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kepner-Tregoe (KT) is proud to announce that Tetra Pak Packaging Solutions S.p.A. (Tetra Pak) has won the coveted Excellence in Utilizing KT Process in Service Operations Award at its Global Excellence Awards Ceremony held on July 28th, 2023 in New York City.
The Utilizing KT Process in Service Operations Excellence Award applauds Tetra Pak's deployment of the core KT methodology within their service operations. This accolade underscores their remarkable performance, impressive achievements, and the substantial positive impact realized through the integration of KT processes.
Tetra Pak's nomination is particularly noteworthy, as it stood out among a competitive field of over 100 submissions from companies worldwide. The strategic implementation of KT methodology harmonized disparate approaches across service operations, resulting in a unified language and approach. Notably, this cohesion has markedly improved the service team's responsiveness to customer concerns.
In view of this outstanding accomplishment, Tetra Pak emerges as a model of global service excellence. The award was presented to Davide Gabrielli, Service Improvement Manager, by KT CEO Bill Baldwin.
Kepner-Tregoe congratulates Tetra Pak on winning the Excellence in Utilizing KT Process in Service Operations Award.
**About Tetra Pak Packaging Solutions S.p.A.**
Tetra Pak stands at the forefront of the global food processing and packaging solutions landscape, spanning 160 countries and backed by a dedicated team of 25,147 professionals. The organization is dedicated to nurturing a culture of continuous improvement, constantly integrating cutting-edge tools and methodologies to deliver optimal solutions to their valued customers.
**About Kepner-Tregoe**
Kepner-Tregoe stands as a global leader in management consulting and effective problem-solving. Leveraging over 65 years of experience, we empower organizations to dissect intricate challenges, make informed decisions, and drive impactful change. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe has established itself as a trusted partner to a diverse array of Fortune 100 companies.
