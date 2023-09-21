Kreidler thanks insurance professionals for their work after Gray, Oregon Road fires

September 14, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler sent out a letter Thursday thanking insurance professionals for their work helping consumers after the Gray and Oregon Road fires in Eastern Washington in late August.

“I appreciate the extra effort many insurers are extending to put trained adjusters onsite to begin the claim process,” Kreidler said in the letter, adding that his office has registered more than 50 emergency adjusters and expedited dozens of independent adjuster licenses to support adjusters already in the field.

“Thank you,” he added, to the local agents and brokers who are answering their worried clients’ questions after the fires. “You are demonstrating the very best of our profession.”

Kreidler also warned industry professionals to be wary of restoration contractors who may be using deceptive tactics or messaging to persuade fire victims to sign contracts that aren’t in their best interest.

“It is intolerable behavior to take advantage of individuals that have just lost their home,” Kreidler said.

Insurance professionals who notice any harmful actions against their consumers can report them to Kreidler’s office at www.insurance.wa.gov or by calling 1-800-562-6900.