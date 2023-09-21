- Golden Key Awards Celebrate Disability-inclusive Businesses

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 21, 2023) — Today, the Utah Governor's Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities and the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation (USOR) will present the annual Golden Key Awards. These awards honor Utah businesses for their efforts in creating job opportunities for people with disabilities.

“Utah has always been a leader in helping people with disabilities,” said Gov. Spencer J. Cox. “ Today, the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation continues to help people with disabilities secure good jobs and reach greater self-reliance.”

The Utah Governor's Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities and USOR help employers tap into this valuable pool of workers with disabilities to meet their labor needs. They provide training in disability awareness and job accommodations, acting as a bridge to connect businesses with individuals ready to contribute to the workforce. People with disabilities bring a diverse set of skills, talents and experiences to their roles. The Golden Key Awards recognize and celebrate these businesses and individuals.

"The Golden Key Awards recognize members of Utah’s business community that support employment of people with disabilities," said Sarah Brenna, director of the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation. "These employers are leading the way in supporting people with disabilities find meaningful jobs. They set a great example. They show just how much these underused workers can contribute to Utah's workforce."

This year's recipients of the Golden Key Awards include Zions Bank, Amazon, ZanDraya Pollock, Fit To Recover, Mountain America Credit Union, Johan’s PostNet and Potbelly Sandwich Works. The Golden Key Awards are presented during the Disability:IN Utah Summit at the Zions Bancorporation’s Midvale Technology Campus.

For more information, or to view video presentations on each winner, visit jobs.utah.gov/usor/vr/ employer/goldenkey.html.

2023 Golden Key Award Winners

