Elite Capital & Co. Contributes to Supporting Libya Based on the Instructions of the Holding Company in Kuwait
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. has contributed to supporting the State of Libya, based on instructions sent last night to all companies affiliated with the Deals Secure Group Holding Company in Kuwait.
“Since the disaster struck in Libya, it has been difficult to provide support before reliable official channels began accepting donations, and in addition to our financial support, we appeal to all companies and individuals around the world to contribute to supporting Libya and humanity in this great disaster for which the whole world has suffered,” Mr. George Matharu said.
At least 11,300 people have died and more than 10,000 are missing, according to the Libyan Red Crescent, after two dams burst during a powerful storm last week.
The resulting floods have completely destroyed almost 900 buildings in Derna, according to the country’s National Unity government, based in the north-western city of Tripoli. More than 200 buildings were partly damaged and almost 400 others were completely submerged in mud, it added, meaning that a quarter of all buildings in Derna had been affected by the flooding.
Desperate rescue efforts continued in an attempt to find any remaining survivors as bodies continued to wash up on the shoreline. First responders on the ground often worked while surrounded by militants from the Libyan National Army, a sprawling military coalition loyal to Haftar, amid what observers described as efforts to keep an iron grip over vital assistance arriving in the crisis-stricken city.
Public access to the centre of Derna, worst-affected by the flooding, has been shut off, and the city has been officially declared a disaster zone. Derna’s citizens are struggling to survive without access to electricity, safe drinking water or food.
Late last week, the head of Libya’s parliament based in the east, Osama Hamad, said the authorities were considering sealing off the entire city, which once housed 100,000 people, fearing the spread of water-borne diseases.
Mr. George Matharu concluded his statement by saying: “At the end of this statement, we would like to repeat our advice in our announcement when providing support to Morocco to advise all donors to donate through the official and accredited bodies of the state or the United Nations and the like, and not to be misled by fraudulent websites that exploit the situation to seize the money of sympathizers.”
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
