Church of the Highlands Hosts Annual Together Women’s Conference

Church of the Highlands hosts back-to-back Together Women’s Conferences at 10 locations in Alabama and Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Church of the Highlands is excited to celebrate Together Women’s Conference that took place September 14-16. Multiple campus locations hosted a conference designed to encourage women to devote themselves to studying God's Word and learning more about their true identity in Him. Intentional moments and sessions allowed women to connect with other women through conversation, worship, prayer, and meals together.

Almost 12,000 women registered and were in attendance at one of the available conference locations throughout the weekend. The conference featured special guests, Priscilla Shirer and Julie Mullins this year. Over 800 of Highlands’ volunteers, referred to as Dream Team, served at the conference.

This year, Highlands hosted identical back-to-back conference experiences to allow more women to attend the conference and allow two options to accommodate schedules. Together Women’s Conference is designed for the women of Highlands and the women in their lives including friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors, and church membership or attendance is not required to attend Together Women’s Conference. There were attendees from 35 states and 5 countries in attendance this year. Over 1,600 registrants were awarded a scholarship by Church of the Highlands to assist with the cost of attending the conference.

Church of the Highlands will host the Together Women’s Conference again next year and has announced that the conference will take place on September 12-14, 2024.

For more information about Highlands Women and Together Women’s Conference, visit https://www.highlandswomen.com.

About Church of the Highlands:

Church of the Highlands is a local church with locations across Alabama and parts of Georgia where attendees can experience a fresh, powerful connection to God and one another. Highlands exists to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. With this simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping each person live the full life for which God created them.

For more information, visit www.churchofthehighlands.com.

