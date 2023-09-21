Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,272 in the last 365 days.

Church of the Highlands Hosts Annual Together Women’s Conference

Church of the Highlands hosts back-to-back Together Women’s Conferences at 10 locations in Alabama and Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Church of the Highlands is excited to celebrate Together Women’s Conference that took place September 14-16. Multiple campus locations hosted a conference designed to encourage women to devote themselves to studying God's Word and learning more about their true identity in Him. Intentional moments and sessions allowed women to connect with other women through conversation, worship, prayer, and meals together.

Almost 12,000 women registered and were in attendance at one of the available conference locations throughout the weekend. The conference featured special guests, Priscilla Shirer and Julie Mullins this year. Over 800 of Highlands’ volunteers, referred to as Dream Team, served at the conference.

This year, Highlands hosted identical back-to-back conference experiences to allow more women to attend the conference and allow two options to accommodate schedules. Together Women’s Conference is designed for the women of Highlands and the women in their lives including friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors, and church membership or attendance is not required to attend Together Women’s Conference. There were attendees from 35 states and 5 countries in attendance this year. Over 1,600 registrants were awarded a scholarship by Church of the Highlands to assist with the cost of attending the conference.

Church of the Highlands will host the Together Women’s Conference again next year and has announced that the conference will take place on September 12-14, 2024.

For more information about Highlands Women and Together Women’s Conference, visit https://www.highlandswomen.com.

About Church of the Highlands:
Church of the Highlands is a local church with locations across Alabama and parts of Georgia where attendees can experience a fresh, powerful connection to God and one another. Highlands exists to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. With this simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping each person live the full life for which God created them.

For more information, visit www.churchofthehighlands.com.

Jessica Brown
Mercury News Media
+1 303-800-6186
email us here

You just read:

Church of the Highlands Hosts Annual Together Women’s Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more