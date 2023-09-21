“Best Kids’ Magician in the World” Off-Broadway Debut

Handmade robots by Mario the Maker Magician.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off of a hit run at the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Mario the Maker Magician makes the Off-Broadway debut of his self-titled one-man show at SoHo Playhouse this fall.

Contagiously upbeat and full of heart, Mario the Maker Magician leads you in a romping explosion of vaudeville and magic, cardboard and robots, science and innovation, punctuated with moments of heart and emotion that will catch you by surprise. Not “just a kids’ show,” this is an all-ages theater experience… for adults, kids, families… everyone.

The show has toured the US and beyond over the past several years, shaping into the beautifully passionate expression of all-ages theater that it is today. Mario also has appeared on Sesame Street, Universal Kids, and live on tour with David Blaine, who calls him "the best kids’ magician in the world!!” For more information about Mario the Maker Magician, visit https://www.mariothemagician.com/

Mario will be performing a 32-show run at SoHo Playhouse’s Mainstage. Shows will take place at 11:00am and 3:00pm every Saturday and Sunday from November 4 through December 30, 2023 (except 12/24.)

Tickets start at $35 per child and $45 per adult and can be purchased at https://www.sohoplayhouse.com

For PHOTOS, INTERVIEWS, and APPEARANCES, please contact Katie Rosa Marchese at katie@mariothemagician.com or 917-605-0662.

“Mario’s work creates opportunity. The opportunity to inspire people to break free from stagnation and to create. It’s an opportunity to take what’s come before and expand it into new directions. That’s an incredible gift.” -David Copperfield

“instant and infectious chaos in the best possible way” -one4review (5 star review)

“passionately curious about the world, and determined to share his wonder with an audience” -The List UK (5 star review)

“tried, tested and thoroughly delightful mix of magic and handmade robots” -Time Out

“his genuine investment in the future creative endeavors of these kids shines through” -The Scotsman (4 star review)

# # #

About SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse is an iconic Off-Broadway theatre for local and international artists to share their messages with the world. For more information about SoHo Playhouse, visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

behind-the-scenes with Mario the Maker Magician