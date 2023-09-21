BlueGrace Energy Bolivia's 2030 Model: UN SDGs & Carbon Offsetting via SDG Bond Tokenization & Asset Forestry
Aiming to Preserve 8.3 Million Hectares of Amazon Rainforest and Advance Clean Energy: The World's Largest Initiative of Its Kind
Thrilled to partner with BlueGrace Bolivia on this vital project, using tech like AI, and blockchain, to protect vast land while following Core Carbon Principles.”SANTA CRUZ, BOLIVIA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building upon a historic alliance announced earlier, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, DevvStream Holdings Inc., and Fico Bank Ltda. are pushing the boundaries of environmental conservation and sustainable energy transition in Bolivia. This partnership, introduced previously, remains the largest project of its kind, highlighting its unwavering commitment to protecting the Amazon rainforest and advancing clean energy solutions.
— Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream
As previously announced, DevvStream Holdings Inc., a leader in carbon credit project development and advanced technology solutions, plays a pivotal role. Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, DevvStream assumes the exclusive management of carbon credits for an extraordinary Amazon rainforest conservation project spanning 8.3 million hectares in Bolivia. DevvStream's dedication to the project's success is evident in its use of cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and satellite imaging, to precisely quantify carbon credits. This precision ensures a significant contribution to global climate goals.
Beyond environmental objectives, this partnership remains steadfast in uplifting indigenous communities through various social initiatives. These encompass the development of local infrastructure, educational programs, water treatment facilities, healthcare services, and transportation systems, creating lasting positive change. In the context of the ongoing global trend of personalized carbon offsetting, individuals and businesses recognize their pivotal role in combating climate change. With the carbon credit market projected to reach $100 billion by 2030, this initiative gains even greater relevance.
This alliance underscores the ongoing significance of this partnership as it advances toward a sustainable and carbon-neutral future. It serves as a powerful example of what collective action and innovation can achieve.
Also, part of this partnership is Foreign Investment Company S/A (FICO S/A), which specializes in climate finance and helps organizations meet UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). As a member of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), FICO S/A acts as a hub for SDG Bond transactions. Their "Natural Capital-Based" MDS project uses IFC - Infinite Forest Carbon methodology and adheres to social, environmental, and sustainability principles. With zero emissions, the project captures 'tGEI.eCN' assets totaling over 3.16 billion metric tons, achieving SDG Goal 13 and contributing to permanent emissions reduction. BlueGrace Energy Bolivia is partnering with FICO S/A to tokenize these SDG Bonds, adding another layer of innovation to their collaborative efforts.
BlueGrace Energy Bolivia is on a mission to redefine environmental stewardship in South America, focusing on the conservation of 8.3 million hectares of Bolivia's Amazon rainforest. This project is the largest of its kind in the world, setting a new global benchmark for conservation efforts. The company collaborates with DevvStream to bridge the gap between environmental conservation and economic development, emphasizing a transition to clean energy and sustainable practices. Utilizing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and satellite imaging, they aim for more accurate quantification of carbon credits, setting them apart as innovators in the sector.
In addition to environmental conservation, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia places a strong emphasis on community well-being. The project aims to improve the lives of indigenous and farming communities within its operational boundaries through social initiatives in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Their holistic approach integrates environmental protection, clean energy transition, and community empowerment, making them a trailblazer in Bolivia's rapidly evolving landscape of environmental conservation and clean energy.
About Bluegrace Energy Bolivia
Bluegrace Energy Bolivia is an association of experts and professionals from around the world with years of experience in the energy sector, with the common goal of making a valuable contribution to the global energy transition toward a net zero future. Witnessing the alarming effects of climate change and the challenges facing societies on their path toward sustainability, we conceived Bluegrace Energy Bolivia SRL as a platform from which we could coordinate our efforts in our mission. Our experts stand out in both clean and renewable energy and have decades of experience leading innovative projects in the field of energy transition towards a model "fit for the challenges of the 21st century". At Bluegrace, we adhere to the common principles of professional expertise, the highest integrity, and creating real value in both business and society. Visit https://bluegracebolivia.com for more information.
About DevvStream
DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air—creating carbon credits in the process.
Visit https://www.devvstream.com for more information.
About FICO S/A:
FICO S/A, or Foreign Investment Company S/A, is a Panama-based company with a strong footprint in Brazil, focused on climate finance and sustainability. Founded in 2008, the company aims to redefine the concept of wealth by emphasizing the importance of Natural Capital in the global ecosystem. Under its founder's leadership, FICO has developed a unique approach called IFC (Infinite Forest Carbon) to monetize the value of Natural Capital, effectively bridging the gap between environmental conservation and economic feasibility. This approach aligns with global initiatives like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
The company's credibility is enhanced by various certifications and strategic partnerships. Notably, it has collaborated with CIFAL Argentina, a UNITAR member, and is affiliated with global financial networks like the CONFEDERACIÓN LATINOAMERICANA DE COOPERATIVAS DE AHORRO Y CRÉDITO (COLAC). These alliances reinforce FICO's commitment to creating a future where economic growth and environmental preservation can coexist harmoniously. Visit https://ficoglobal.com/ for more information.
Ivan Linde
BlueGrace Energy Bolivia
+1 (786) 273-7068
ivan.linde@bluegracebolivia.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
DevvStream Signs Carbon Credit Deal to Manage 8.3 Million Hectare Amazon Rainforest Project