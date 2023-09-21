Transforming Lives: One Heart Worldwide Reaches 1 Million Mothers and Newborns in Nepal's Underserved Regions
One Heart Worldwide's maternal healthcare programs, in collaboration with the Government of Nepal, have officially reached 1 million mothers & newborns.
We are ecstatic to have reached this incredible milestone. It is a testament to the dedication of our team, the unwavering support from our partners, and the resilience of the communities we serve.”KATHMANDU, NEPAL, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking achievement, One Heart Worldwide (OHW) is proud to announce a remarkable milestone of improving access to essential maternal and newborn care for 1 million mothers and newborns across Nepal. Our journey towards this success has been paved with sustainable partnerships, with the Government of Nepal playing a pivotal role both nationally and locally. This significant accomplishment reflects OHW's relentless dedication to improving the health and well-being of underserved and remote communities and underscores the organization's unwavering commitment to reducing maternal and neonatal mortality rates in the region.
— David Murphy, CEO of One Heart Worldwide
Since its inception, One Heart Worldwide has been steadfast in its mission to tackle the critical issue of maternal and newborn mortality in Nepal. With a visionary approach and a collaborative spirit, the organization has implemented innovative and sustainable solutions, empowering local communities and healthcare providers to create a lasting impact on maternal and newborn health.
Through strategic partnerships with the Government of Nepal and local Nepali NGO partnerships, OHW has successfully expanded its reach across half of the districts of Nepal, extending essential services to remote and underserved areas where access to healthcare was limited. By training Skilled Birth Attendants, providing life-saving medical supplies, and raising awareness about maternal and neonatal health, OHW has played a pivotal role in saving countless lives and creating a more resilient healthcare system in Nepal.
The relentless efforts of OHW have not only led to a reduction in maternal and neonatal mortality rates but also contributed to the overall improvement of healthcare outcomes in the communities it serves. Empowered with knowledge and resources, mothers have been better equipped to make informed decisions about their health and the well-being of their newborns.
"We are ecstatic to have reached this incredible milestone of impacting 1 million mothers and newborns in Nepal," said David Murphy, CEO of One Heart Worldwide. "It is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our team, the unwavering support from our partners and donors, and the resilience of the communities we serve. Together, we have made a significant difference in the lives of countless families, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring a healthier future for mothers and newborns in Nepal."
One Heart Worldwide extends its heartfelt gratitude to all its supporters, donors, volunteers, and partners who have played a pivotal role in achieving this remarkable milestone. With this achievement, OHW reaffirms its commitment to continuing its life-saving work, further expanding its reach to one-third of Nepal’s annual pregnancies by 2030, and transforming the landscape of maternal and newborn care in Nepal.
About One Heart Worldwide:
One Heart Worldwide (OHW) is a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing maternal and neonatal mortality rates in remote and underserved regions of Nepal. Founded in 2004, OHW employs a comprehensive “Network of Safety” model that includes training healthcare professionals and local stakeholders, providing essential medical supplies, upgrading health facilities, and raising awareness about maternal and newborn health. Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, OHW has reached a significant milestone of impacting 1 million mothers and newborns with improved access to maternal and newborn care in Nepal.
