Ukraine: Recovery and Reform Support Team at Ministry for Communities looking for Director

The Recovery and Reform Support Team (RST) at the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine is looking for a professional for the position of the Director.

The Recovery and Reform Support Team is a group of Ukrainian professionals (non-civil servants) funded on a temporary basis through the Ukraine Recovery and Reforms Architecture (URA) programme. The team provides targeted technical support and assists the Ministry in the design and implementation of priority reforms. URA is a comprehensive technical assistance programme deployed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in partnership with the European Union, to support critical reform processes in Ukraine.

​​The Director will be a full-time consultant at the RST at the Ministry and expected to be based in Kyiv.

The candidate should have a Master’s degree in economics, finance, law, management or other related fields, proven ability to lead a team of experts, in particular in donor-funded projects, strong analytical skills and excellent command of English and Ukrainian, both written and spoken.

The deadline for applications is 2 October.

Find out more

Press release