Launch event  in Chisinau of EU4Youth regional initiative to foster youth empowerment and social enterprise – Register in advance!

On 3 October in Chisinau, Moldova, the EU4Youth programme, funded by the EU, will hold an event to officially launch the initiative ‘Building Back Better Through Social Entrepreneurship in Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine’.

The project, which runs from August 2023 to July 2025, aims to increase understanding of social entrepreneurship and equip over 2,100 young people with the necessary skills, as well as create an ecosystem to foster the growth of social enterprises. The project, implemented by Junior Achievement (JA), the largest youth-serving NGO in Europe, is supported by the European Union, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, and other key stakeholders.

The launch event expect to bring together around 150 participants: international experts, school directors, teachers, partners, donors, central and local public authorities, representatives from the Embassy of Georgia, Lithuania, Ukraine, the EU Delegation in Moldova, JA Europe, USAID, LED, GIZ Moldova, and stakeholders from the entrepreneurial sector.

Panel discussions at the launch event will focus on start-up creation and sustainability, entrepreneurial education’s role, and youth potential in social entrepreneurship.

The event will take place on 3 October, at the Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova, Chisinau, starting at 9 am.

To join the event on-site or online, please register by sending an e-mail.