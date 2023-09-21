Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,432 in the last 365 days.

EU4Business: opportunity for Ukrainian companies to join German business matchmaking platform

EU4Business: Connecting Companies announces a new intake of Ukrainian companies which will get the opportunity to present their products on leverist.de, a German business matchmaking platform.

The programme invites companies that are already exporting or are just discovering export destinations to the EU to fill out questionnaires to get on the leverist.de platform and gain access to thousands of European companies. A total of 15 companies will be selected.

The project is being implemented under the ‘EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation’ programme, co-funded by the European Union and the German government. The programme is implemented by GIZ Ukraine, a German federal company.

The deadline for applications is 30 September.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Business: opportunity for Ukrainian companies to join German business matchmaking platform

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more