EU4Business: opportunity for Ukrainian companies to join German business matchmaking platform

EU4Business: Connecting Companies announces a new intake of Ukrainian companies which will get the opportunity to present their products on leverist.de, a German business matchmaking platform.

The programme invites companies that are already exporting or are just discovering export destinations to the EU to fill out questionnaires to get on the leverist.de platform and gain access to thousands of European companies. A total of 15 companies will be selected.

The project is being implemented under the ‘EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation’ programme, co-funded by the European Union and the German government. The programme is implemented by GIZ Ukraine, a German federal company.

The deadline for applications is 30 September.

