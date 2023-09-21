NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Kaival Brands Announces Bulk Order for BIDI Sticks from H.T. Hackney,” issued September 14, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.
