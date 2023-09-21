Submit Release
CBP officers seize methamphetamine and ammunition at the Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized 12.08 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,875 rounds of ammunition in two separate failed smuggling attempts.

Methamphetamine seized by CBP officers.

“Stopping the flow of drugs from entering the U.S. and weapons and ammunition from leaving are two important parts of CBP’s overall enforcement mission,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “Our officers remain committed to performing their duties to protect the members of our community.”

On Sept. 15, CBP officers encountered a 39-year-old female U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and non-intrusive exam. A thorough search resulted in the discovery of 12.08 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the seats of the vehicle. 

On Sept. 19, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations selected a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old male, Mexican citizen, for a routine inspection. During inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers located a bag within the engine area containing 1,875 rounds of ammunition in a variety of calibers.

Ammunition discovered by CBP officers.

 

CBP officers seized the narcotics and ammunition along with the vehicles. The individuals were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

