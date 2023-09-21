Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,434 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2003662

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                             

STATION:  Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/02/2023 2047 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Carpenter                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/02/2023, at approximately 2047 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported conditions of release violation. Investigation revealed that Dylan Carpenter was in violation of court ordered conditions of release for not to abuse the victim. On 09/21/2023, Carpenter was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 11/07/2023, at 0800 hours for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2023 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court- Windsor County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more