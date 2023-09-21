Royalton Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 23B2003662
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/02/2023 2047 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Dylan Carpenter
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/02/2023, at approximately 2047 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported conditions of release violation. Investigation revealed that Dylan Carpenter was in violation of court ordered conditions of release for not to abuse the victim. On 09/21/2023, Carpenter was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 11/07/2023, at 0800 hours for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court- Windsor County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
