Royalton Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2003662

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/02/2023 2047 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Dylan Carpenter

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/02/2023, at approximately 2047 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported conditions of release violation. Investigation revealed that Dylan Carpenter was in violation of court ordered conditions of release for not to abuse the victim. On 09/21/2023, Carpenter was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 11/07/2023, at 0800 hours for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court- Windsor County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov