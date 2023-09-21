Joseph Kinnebrew's "Diva" Earns Rave Review from The US Review of Books
Contemporary book review publication conveys how the author's "out-of-the-box outlook" shines in this "cautionary tale" in recent reviewTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Kinnebrew's latest literary masterpiece, "Diva", continues to captivate readers and critics alike, earning a stellar review from The US Review of Books. The publication's insightful critique delves into the intricacies of Kinnebrew's storytelling, highlighting the novel's remarkable exploration of the human psyche.
In "Diva", Kinnebrew paints a vivid portrait of the enigmatic and beguiling character, Diva, whose actions send ripples of chaos through the lives of those she encounters.
The narrative begins with one of her former lovers seeking solace in therapy, recounting his tumultuous journey with Diva. Despite her toxic behavior, Kinnebrew skillfully depicts the complexity of the human experience, where compassion and empathy often collide with the darker aspects of human nature.
The USRB’s review by Mari Carlson points out a striking feature of the book which is its multi-perspective narrative, which unravels the far-reaching consequences of Diva's actions. “The resulting disorientation enhances the book’s predominant feeling of entrapment, like being caught in the Diva-spider’s web.”
Then as "Diva" progresses, Kinnebrew transforms his protagonist into a figure of terror, culminating in a shocking and unforgettable conclusion. The reviewer acknowledges the deliberate pacing, stating how Diva "sinks to her lowest instincts, and so do those she hurts… the reward is a graphic scene of DIY justice".
Joseph Kinnebrew, an autodidact polymath, renowned for his many talents and uncommon proven abilities, demonstrates his literary prowess in "Diva". The reviewer celebrates his work by saying, “His paintings are intricate and realistic studies blending real objects and dream-like elements… his words are the colors in a composition of dark detail.”
"Diva" by Joseph Kinnebrew is available now at leading bookstores and online retailers. For those seeking a gripping literary experience that delves into the darkest corners of human nature, "Diva" promises to be an unforgettable journey. Read the full review here.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creative and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other