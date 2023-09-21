Submit Release
IAM to repair road surface and enclose sections of Estrada do Engenheiro Trigo

MACAU, September 21 - The public often go jogging or take walks in Estrada do Engenheiro Trigo. The staff of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) have inspected the mentioned road and found that various degrees of damage and cracks have appeared on the road surface, affecting the safety of pedestrians, especially joggers. IAM will carry out repairs to the road surface in the mentioned road from today (21 September), and the works will take about 4 working days. During this period, the relevant work areas will be enclosed while other road sections will remain open to the public. The public are advised to be aware of the arrangement and pay attention to safety. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding for any inconvenience caused.

IAM to repair road surface and enclose sections of Estrada do Engenheiro Trigo

