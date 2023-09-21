Global Tourism Economy Forum builds a platform for international exchange and cooperation and unites tourism stakeholders for innovative collaboration

MACAU, September 21 - The 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum • Macao 2023 (GTEF or the “Forum”) was inaugurated this morning (21 September). The organizer of the Forum, the Secretariat for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, hosted the GTEF 10th Anniversary Lunch at Wynn Palace to celebrate a decade of great harvest.

Macao’s unique signature brand

Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government and Executive Chairman of GTEF, Lei Wai Nong, expressed in his speech that through the Forum, the Macao SAR Government endeavors to build a diverse and multifunctional platform for international exchange and cooperation, uniting the effort of the global tourism industry to proffer insights and rise up to the opportunities and challenges in building a better future for the global tourism economy and facilitating innovative cooperation. After a decade of hard work, the Macao SAR Government has developed GTEF into a major event for the international tourism industry and a signature brand of Macao.

Chair of the World Tourism Alliance and GTEF Honorary Chairman, Zhang Xu, also delivered a congratulatory speech at the GTEF 10th Anniversary Lunch. He expressed that over the past decade, the Forum has capitalized on Macao’s geographical advantages as an event that stands in China and connects with the world, bringing together political and industry leaders, corporate experts, scholars and industry professionals from worldwide to discuss major topics about the tourism industry and share experiences. It offers effective roadmaps towards a sustainable future of the tourism industry and builds a high-level platform for exchange and cooperation that leads to economic growth.

The Forum marches towards advanced development after a decade of success in Macao

Since the inaugural edition in Macao in 2012, GTEF has given play to the institutional advantages gifted by “One Country, Two Systems” and built a diverse and efficient platform for international tourism exchange and cooperation, committed to promoting the innovative and sustainable development of the tourism economy. The ten editions have greatly manifested the spirit of openness, cooperation and exploration, and garnered recognition from across the global cultural tourism industry. This April, GTEF and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on their elevated partnership in Lisbon, Portugal. As the signing of the MOU deepens collaboration between both parties, the Forum is dedicated to carrying on the past fruition and unveiling new chapters of global cooperation in tourism, economy, culture and other fields in the future.

A meaningful cake-cutting ceremony was held during the GTEF 10th Anniversary Lunch, officiated by Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of GTEF, Ho Hau Wah; Secretary-General of UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili; Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Liu Xianfa; Minister of Tourism of Italy, Daniela Garnero Santanchè; Vice-Chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Qiu Xiaoping; Vice Mayor of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, Liu Duo; Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government and Executive Chairman of GTEF, Lei Wai Nong, and Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of GTEF, Pansy Ho. About 350 participants attended the lunch.

For more information about GTEF including the program activities and distinguished speakers, please visit www.gte-forum.com and follow its official social media channels for the latest news.