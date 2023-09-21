Sjogren's Syndrome Market Size Increase with Significant CAGR by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Resolve, MorphoSys, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, BMS, TearSolutions, Incyte, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences

Sjogren's syndrome market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

Sjogren's syndrome market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight’s Sjogren's Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Sjogren's syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Sjogren's syndrome market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Sjogren's Syndrome Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the Sjogren's syndrome market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total cases of Sjogren’s syndrome in the 7MM were found to be 3.2 million in 2021. Among all the countries, the United States accounts for the largest population of Sjogren’s syndrome with 1.7 million cases in 2021.

Leading Sjogren's syndrome companies such as Resolve Therapeutics, MorphoSys, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, TearSolutions, Incyte Corporation, Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences, VIELABIO, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Sanofi, Sylentis, S.A., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, and others are developing novel Sjogren's syndrome drugs that can be available in the Sjogren's syndrome market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel Sjogren's syndrome drugs that can be available in the Sjogren's syndrome market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for Sjogren's syndrome treatment include RSLV-132, VAY736, CFZ533, Belimumab, RO5459072, LOU-064, Abatacept, Lacripep, Parsaclisib, Filgotinib, GS-9876, VIB7734, Nipocalimab, SAR441344, Tivanisiran sodium ophthalmic solution, Oxervate, and others.

Sjogren's Syndrome Overview

Sjogren's syndrome is a chronic autoimmune rheumatic disease that causes inflammation of the exocrine glands, primarily the salivary and lacrimal glands, as well as the nose, upper respiratory tract, oropharynx, and vagina in women. It is the result of a complicated interplay of various factors including immunological homeostasis and gene expression genetic and epigenetic regulation, age and gender, and environmental slander. Sjogren's syndrome is classified into two types: Primary Sjogren's syndrome and Secondary Sjogren's syndrome. Secondary Sjögren syndrome is associated with another underlying rheumatic disease or systemic autoimmune disease (most commonly systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, or scleroderma). Wet eyes and mouth are the most prevalent Sjogren's syndrome symptoms. The immune system also attacks other regions of the body, resulting in joint pain. Pain, edema, skin rashes, vaginal dryness, and other Sjogren's syndrome symptoms may occur.





Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Sjogren's syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Sjogren's syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Sjogren's syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Sjogren's Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Sjogren's Syndrome Gender-specific Cases

Sjogren's Syndrome Type- Specific Cases

Sjogren's Syndrome Severity-Specific Cases

Sjogren's Syndrome Treatment Market

Currently, the Sjögren's syndrome treatment market size is mainly accounted by symptomatic treatment using local therapies like pilocarpine, cevimeline, topical fluoride, topical cyclosporine, autologous serum eye drops, and, systemic therapies like corticosteroids, hydroxychloroquine, immunosuppressants (Methotrexate (MTX), Cyclosporine A, Azathioprine, Leflunomide, and Mycophenolic acid). Furthermore, biological therapy using Rituximab is widely used in the US market. Local therapy is commonly used to treat sicca symptoms. The major Sjögren's syndrome treatment for dry eyes is tear substitution therapy, which consists of high-viscosity eye drops and gels combined with oral mucolytic medicines to break down mucus. Patients with Sjögren's syndrome with severe or resistant keratoconjunctivitis sicca may require a brief course of topical anti-inflammatory medications such as cyclosporine. In most refractory cases, autologous serum eye drops, and temporary occlusion of the puncta are used.

Systemic treatment is indicated when general symptoms (such as arthralgia) cannot be treated with local treatment or lifestyle changes, and when organ involvement is present. Corticosteroids and hydroxychloroquine are the most common non-biological medications used to treat Sjögren's syndrome. The use of prednisone to treat Sjögren's syndrome is based on its success in the treatment of other autoimmune illnesses. Corticosteroid treatment is typically indicated when there is severe cutaneous, pulmonary, renal, musculoskeletal, and/or neurological involvement. Long-term corticosteroid use has been linked to osteoporosis, diabetes, weight gain, and dyslipidemia.

Key Sjogren's Syndrome Therapies and Companies

RSLV-132: Resolve Therapeutics

VAY736: Novartis/MorphoSys

CFZ533: Novartis

Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline

RO5459072: Roche

LOU-064: Novartis

Abatacept: Bristol Myers Squibb

Lacripep: TearSolutions

Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation

Filgotinib: Galapagos NV /Gilead Sciences

GS-9876: Gilead Sciences

VIB7734: VIELABIO

Nipocalimab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

SAR441344: Sanofi

Tivanisiran sodium ophthalmic solution: Sylentis, S.A.

Oxervate: Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A

Sjogren's Syndrome Market Dynamics

The Sjogren's syndrome market is in a state of evolution marked by several key dynamics. Firstly, heightened awareness among both healthcare professionals and patients has led to earlier diagnoses, expanding the patient population and creating a more significant Sjogren's syndrome market for treatment options. Secondly, advancements in biotechnology and immunology have resulted in the development of highly targeted biological therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, which offer enhanced efficacy and improved quality of life for patients.

Moreover, the granting of orphan drug status in specific regions has incentivized pharmaceutical companies to invest in research and development, resulting in a surge of clinical trials and the introduction of innovative treatments. These developments have paved the way for a patient-centric approach to care, with personalized medicine gaining prominence. Genetic profiling and tailored treatments are becoming more common, ensuring that patients receive the most suitable interventions.

As competition in the Sjogren's syndrome market intensifies, it is fostering innovation and driving down costs, ultimately making treatments more accessible to a broader spectrum of patients. Additionally, the evolving regulatory environment, with a heightened focus on safety, efficacy, and real-world evidence, is shaping the approval and marketing of Sjogren's syndrome therapies.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the Sjogren's syndrome market. Despite growing awareness, there still exist substantial diagnostic delays and misdiagnoses, hindering early intervention. The complex and multifaceted nature of the disease often results in underdiagnosis, which poses a significant obstacle to market growth. Additionally, while advancements in biotechnology have yielded promising biological therapies, their high development costs can limit their accessibility to all patients. The availability of these therapies may be constrained by factors such as pricing, reimbursement policies, and healthcare disparities, which can impede their widespread adoption. The regulatory environment, while essential for ensuring safety and efficacy, can sometimes be a barrier, as stringent requirements and lengthy approval processes can delay the introduction of innovative treatments into the Sjogren's syndrome market.

Sjogren's Syndrome Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Sjogren's Syndrome Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Sjogren's Syndrome Companies Resolve Therapeutics, MorphoSys, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, TearSolutions, Incyte Corporation, Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences, VIELABIO, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Sanofi, Sylentis, S.A., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, and others Key Sjogren's Syndrome Therapies RSLV-132, VAY736, CFZ533, Belimumab, RO5459072, LOU-064, Abatacept, Lacripep, Parsaclisib, Filgotinib, GS-9876, VIB7734, Nipocalimab, SAR441344, Tivanisiran sodium ophthalmic solution, Oxervate, and others

Scope of the Sjogren's Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Sjogren's Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Sjogren's Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Sjogren's Syndrome Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Sjogren's Syndrome Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Sjogren's Syndrome Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Sjogren's Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Sjogren's Syndrome Market Key Insights 2. Sjogren's Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3. Sjogren's Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 4. Sjogren's Syndrome Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Sjogren's Syndrome Treatment and Management 7. Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Sjogren's Syndrome Marketed Drugs 10. Sjogren's Syndrome Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Sjogren's Syndrome Market Analysis 12. Sjogren's Syndrome Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

