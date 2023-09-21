Premier’s Indo-Pacific Mission to Focus on Healthcare, Trade, Green Energy

CANADA, September 21 - Premier Tim Houston will lead a provincial mission to three countries in the Indo-Pacific region – Singapore, the Philippines and Japan – September 22 to October 4.

The focus is to help recruit healthcare workers, strengthen business relationships and advance Nova Scotia’s green energy agenda.

“I am proud to bring Nova Scotia to the global stage and advance the issues that are important to Nova Scotians and our future,” said Premier Houston. “My message is that we are a province open to new business and innovative solutions, and that Nova Scotia is the best place for healthcare professionals to establish a career and plant roots.”

The Premier will attend a series of healthcare recruitment events in the Philippines and Singapore focused on attracting continuing care assistants.

The delegation will also meet with government, university and business officials in Singapore, Manila and Tokyo to discuss trade, healthcare training and labour mobility; host industry roundtables on health innovation and renewable energy; and meet with global port operator PSA International.

Meetings are scheduled with Jean-Dominique Ieraci, High Commissioner for Canada in Singapore; David Hartman, Ambassador of Canada to the Philippines; Ian McKay, Ambassador of Canada to Japan; and Tan Chong Meng, Group Chief Executive Officer of PSA International.

Quick Facts: the Indo-Pacific region is home to 60 per cent of the world’s population, accounts for 60 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP) and about 60 per cent of world maritime trade passes through its waters

the Philippines is Nova Scotia’s third largest immigration market

the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has eliminated tariffs on seafood, agri-food and beverage, and services exported from Nova Scotia to Japan, presenting more trade opportunities

PSA International owns and operates Nova Scotia’s largest port terminals – Halifax Atlantic Hub and Halifax Fairview Cove

mission delegates are Premier Tim Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel; Dana MacKenzie, Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs; and Mike McMurray, Executive Director, International Relations

