Meet the Datalogz Team at AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2023: CEO to Take the Stage, Team to Engage Attendees at Booth #297
Datalogz amplifies its BI vision at AI & Big Data Expo 2023 with CEO Logan Havern's enlightening talk on what everyone is wondering about - AI in BI!
Today’s BI landscape is all about real-time solutions, adaptability, and engagement.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set to break new ground at the esteemed AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2023, Datalogz announces a dual approach to their presence at the event, comprising an informative keynote by CEO Logan Havern and a dedicated booth showcasing their innovative BI Ops solution. This commitment to engagement and innovation reinforces the company’s position as a leading figure in the ever-evolving business intelligence domain.
Datalogz has positioned itself as the flag-bearer against BI and analytics sprawl, championing a unique strategy built on reshaping business intelligence operations. The startup’s transformative approach has garnered recognition and commendations across the industry.
Speaking ahead of the event, Logan Havern, CEO of Datalogz, expressed, “In this dynamic era of AI and Big Data, it’s crucial for companies not just to communicate their vision but also to offer tangible solutions. AI & Big Data Expo Europe provides us with the ideal platform to highlight our mission and achievements and demonstrate the efficacy of our tools.”
Havern’s presentation, titled ‘Navigating the AI Era of Enterprise Analytics,’ will touch upon vital areas from AI-led personalization to the burgeoning rise of AI in the BI world. His insights aim to provide enterprises with a clear path through the intricacies of AI in analytics. Drawing from his extensive experience and Datalogz’s remarkable offering, the audience can anticipate a comprehensive understanding of the AI-driven transformation in BI.
However, the journey with Datalogz at the expo isn’t restricted to the insights from Havern’s talk. In an endeavor to bring their product closer to the audience, Datalogz has a dedicated booth meticulously designed to offer attendees an up-close and personal experience of their state-of-the-art BI solution. Helmed by the Datalogz team, the booth promises engaging demos, interactive sessions, and the opportunity for in-depth discussions about real-world BI challenges.
“Today’s BI landscape is all about real-time solutions, adaptability, and engagement,” said Tina Bhatia, Datalogz’s Head of Business Development. “We understand the importance of hands-on experience. Our booth at the expo is not just a display of our achievements but a hub for interaction, learning, and growth.”
The AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2023 is touted as one of the year’s landmark events, drawing over 6,000 attendees, including the who’s who from various sectors across Europe and beyond. As the discourse around AI and Big Data continues to deepen, topics such as Responsible AI, Ethical AI, Data Monetization, and Data Quality Management take center stage. Within this cauldron of innovation and thought leadership, Datalogz’s comprehensive approach - insights from a top-tier presentation coupled with a hands-on booth experience - offers a unique opportunity for the attendees to delve deeper into the intricacies of the BI landscape.
Such efforts have cemented Datalogz’s reputation in the industry and laid the groundwork for what attendees and stakeholders can expect in the future. As the world of business intelligence continues to evolve, driven by rapid technological advancements, Datalogz’s multifaceted engagement at events like the AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2023 ensures that they remain at the forefront of this revolution.
About Datalogz
Founded by a team of elite data technology entrepreneurs and analytics leaders, Datalogz is a venture-backed startup on a mission to revolutionize how organizations approach Business Intelligence. With a strong emphasis on culture and values, the company is dedicated to ending BI sprawl and forging the future of business intelligence operations. For more information, visit datalogz.io/.
