ServiceNow Veteran John Brasch Joins Advisory Board of Advance Solutions Corp. (ADVANCE)
ALPHARETTA, GA., UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Solutions Corp. (ADVANCE), a leading ServiceNow Elite Partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Brasch, a seasoned ServiceNow professional, to its Advisory Board. John Brasch, the Former Vice President/General Manager, Customer Outcomes at ServiceNow brings nearly a decade of experience within the ServiceNow ecosystem, including extensive expertise in business unit management, financial management, operations, team development, product management, and organizational restructuring.
Throughout his distinguished career, John has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a proven track record in driving transformative outcomes for organizations across various sectors, including Service and Enterprise Management, Retail, ERP, and CRM. His understanding of technology and business domains has positioned him as a valuable asset in guiding companies toward successful digital transformations.
John Brasch will provide insights on current trends and challenges within the ServiceNow ecosystem and add value to Advance Solutions Corp. (ADVANCE) as an industry thought leader, while delivering unique solutions to their clients. John’s appointment to the Advisory Board will impact ADVANCE’s strategic direction and growth plans and lead to the development of new services, expansion into new markets, and other significant changes.
John Brasch expressed his excitement about joining the Advisory Board of Advance Solutions, saying "I am absolutely thrilled to join ADVANCE’s Advisory Board and collaborate with such a talented and forward-thinking team. Advance Solutions' longstanding commitment as a ServiceNow strategic partner for over a decade speaks volumes about their expertise and dedication. I firmly believe that the ServiceNow platform holds immense potential to drive innovation and efficiency across industries. I am genuinely excited to contribute to Advance Solutions' continued success in delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients."
“Advance Solutions, as a ServiceNow Elite Partner, is dedicated to helping organizations leverage the power of the ServiceNow platform to streamline processes, enhance service delivery, and drive digital transformation,” said Gaurav Kochhar, CEO, Advance Solutions Corp. (ADVANCE) “With an expert like John Brasch on board, Advance Solutions is poised to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to achieve their goals. With his guidance, we aim to elevate our Professional Services offerings to new heights,” he further added.
About Advance Solutions Corp. (ADVANCE)
Advance Solutions Corp. (ADVANCE) is an Elite partner of ServiceNow with 15 years+ of experience in handling more than 25% of Fortune 100 companies. With 1000+ successful implementations, 400+ certified experts, ADVANCE offers ServiceNow consulting, implementation, and managed services.
Recognized as a top ServiceNow expert by Gartner's Market Guide for ServiceNow Consulting, Implementation, and Managed Services 2022 and ISG Provide Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners US 2022 & 2023 Quadrant Report, Advance Solutions Corp. (ADVANCE) helps organizations with their Digital Transformation journey. Inc. Regionals for 2023 has named ADVANCE among the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast region of the US.
ADVANCE offers custom workflow products that solve real-world business & industry challenges. It operates in AMER, APAC, APJ, EMEA, serving Financial Services, Healthcare, Telecom, Retail, Non-Profit, Education, Manufacturing, and Public Sector. All ADVANCE products are certified by ServiceNow and available on the ServiceNow store.
