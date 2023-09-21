Companies Set to Pitch to Panel of Investors at UAS Summit & Expo

Produced by UAS Magazine, the UAS Summit will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft systems industry.

Grand Forks, ND – (9/21/23) – UAS Magazine in partnership with the UAS Angel Network and the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation, announced this week the six companies selected to pitch to a group of angel investors and venture capital firms at the UAS Summit & Expo, taking place October 10-11, 2023, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

“In North Dakota, real business is happening within the UAS industry,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales, and marketing at UAS Magazine. “Giving companies the opportunity to pitch new technology to investors is a prime example of how there is a very strong commitment to the overall UAS ecosystem here.”

Each company submitted an application to participate and was selected by a panel of experienced industry investors and individuals.

The eight companies selected to give an in-person pitch at the UAS Summit & Expo are:

Aerialvantage

Censys Technologies

PteroDynamics

MightyFly

Kirkwall

Fenworks

Valqari

Vertipads, Inc.

"We had a ton of interest in the UAS Summit Pitch Day event from both startups and investors,” said Craig Mahaney, executive director at the UAS Angel Network. “Selection was tough, but I think the companies selected to pitch are diverse in both market appeal and funding cycle timing."

The Summit, taking place in the original epicenter of drone research, offers the most open airspace in the country. The Northern Plains has become the “Silicon Valley of Drones” and the sky is now filled with activity from commercial, government and military users.

"In the Grand Forks region, we believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive economic growth," said Bill Adams, UAS Development Officer at the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation. "The UAS Summit Pitch event embodies these principles, bringing together visionaries, investors, and industry leaders to pave the way bringing the future of UAS here, now."

For more information, visit www.TheUASsummit.com.

About UAS Magazine

For commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine exclusively highlights the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine's readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.

About UAS Angel Network

The UAS Angel Network is a collection of accredited individual investors, angel groups and seed funds focused on opportunities in the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry. The network is hosted by the Unmanned Aerial Systems Cluster Initiative (UASCI), funded through a contract with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

About the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation

The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation expands economic opportunity for the Grand Forks region through industry growth and diversification. Our team includes a full-time UAS Sector Development Officer that seeks opportunities and provides support to accelerate the expansion of the UAS industry in our region. The EDC works collaboratively to foster an environment that attracts innovative people and business investment to Grand Forks County and the surrounding region, enhancing economic vitality for long-term prosperity and growth.

