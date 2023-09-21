Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding LP: Notice to the Holders of the Preferred Securities

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF:

EUR 225,000,000 FIXED RATE TO CMS-LINKED GUARANTEED NON-VOTING, NON-CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP I Securities")

ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING LP ("LP I")

ISIN: XS0215349357

LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP I SECURITIES

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

Your attention is drawn to the formal notice contained in the PDF link below concerning the Company, LP I and the LP I Securities. In order to view the formal notice, it is recommended that you copy and paste the link into your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2595N_1-2023-9-21.pdf

If you have any difficulties in opening the link, please contact Samantha Hawkins at RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP by e-mail: Samantha.Hawkins@rsmuk.com.

Dated: 21 September 2023

This notice is given by

Bruce Alexander Mackay

RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP

as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd